As Sen. Tillis reiterates opposition to Ketanji Brown Jackson, Booker quotes NC poet Maya Angelou (video)

By
April 5, 2022
In Courts & the Law, Defending Democracy, News

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Monday while Ketanji Brown Jackson was the ‘realization of the American dream’ he would oppose her historic nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is not about the content of her character. This has to do with future decisions where I believe, and I hope that I am proven wrong, that Justice Jackson may go in a direction that runs counter to much of what we have talked about today,” explained Tillis.

Tillis’ remarks came as the Judiciary Committee deadlocked on sending the nomination to the Senate floor.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said throughout the confirmation process he has heard from women, especially highly qualified Black women, who have had to deal the same level of disrespect Judge Jackson has endured.

“How qualified do you have to be? Double Harvard. How qualified do you have to be? Clerking at all levels of the federal judiciary. How qualified do you have to be? Three times confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan manner,” said Booker as he asked and answered his own questions, detailing her professional experience.

Booker blasted colleagues for their mischaracterization of Jackson’s record.

Booker ended his remarks by quoting from North Carolina poet Maya Angelou’s poem Still I Rise.

You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

Rise Sister Jackson! Rise Judge Jackson! All the way to the highest court in the land. And when we have that final vote, I will rejoice. Ancestors will rejoice,” Booker concluded.

Judge Jackson has won the support of three GOP senators and could win final confirmation later this week.

Watch the remarks below:

 

