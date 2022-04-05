fbpx

U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding

By
April 5, 2022
In COVID-19, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In COVID-19

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at gag orders in K-12, higher education

Last month PEN America, the non-partisan non-profit that just celebrated 100 years of protecting free expression,… [...]

PW exclusive: DEQ cites Greensboro company for “imminent and substantial endangerment” over handling of hazardous pharmaceutical waste

A financially troubled company stored more than 500 containers of flammable liquids, gases and hazardous pharmaceuticals… [...]

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

Conservative SCOTUS majority likely jeopardizes race-conscious admissions policies at UNC and Harvard WASHINGTON — A U.S.… [...]

Email trove reveals new details of UNC Board of Governors’ refusal to reappoint popular UNC Press Board chair

More than nine months after a UNC Board of Governors committee refused to reappoint a widely… [...]

North Carolina should follow California’s lead on hog farming

As the dire worldwide climate emergency makes ever clearer, humans have much urgent work to do… [...]

Enslavers and elitists, the Founding Fathers are not sacred. The GOP should stop worshipping them.

When they’re not busy accusing her of being too lenient on pedophiles and too hard on… [...]

Ten lashes with a wet noodle

The post Ten lashes with a wet noodle appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What’s really “wrong” when it comes to Mark Robinson and abortion

You’ve undoubtedly seen the headlines by now. North Carolina’s perpetually controversial Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson –… [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch