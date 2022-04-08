A “sweeping and disturbing” UNC-Chapel Hill investigation, NC nurse practitioners seek autonomy, and history is made on the nation’s highest court: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:
1. Hampered by opposition from doctors‘ groups, nurse practitioners want to change state law to give them more freedom to treat patients
4. UNC Board of Governors raises cap on out-of-state admissions at UNC System HBCUs
More out-of-state students will soon be able to attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the UNC System.
On Thursday the UNC System Board of Governors voted to raise the caps on out-of-state admissions at three of the system’s five HBCUS – North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central University and Elizabeth City State University.
As Policy Watch has reported, the universities have lobbied for this change and each would benefit for different reasons. The cap increase is also a testament to the appeal of the system’s HBCUs and their special place within it.[Read more…]
5. North Carolina should follow California’s lead on hog farming
