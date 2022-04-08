A “sweeping and disturbing” UNC-Chapel Hill investigation, NC nurse practitioners seek autonomy, and history is made on the nation’s highest court: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:

1. Hampered by opposition from doctors‘ groups, nurse practitioners want to change state law to give them more freedom to treat patients

Cindy Cross was diagnosed with breast cancer about 15 years ago and found compassionate medical care when she first visited Michelle Taylor Skipper’s office in Laurinburg.

Cross has been a patient of Skipper’s ever since, and her two adult daughters see her, too. In Skipper, Cross has found a trusted medical provider who goes out of her way to answer questions during unhurried appointments. “She’s a phenomenal doctor,” Cross said. “I would rather go to her than anyone.”

Skipper has a doctorate degree in nursing practice. An advanced practice registered nurse, she diagnoses and treats patients in Laurinburg one day a week. She also directs the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at East Carolina University in Greenville.

But there are limits to what Skipper can do. [Read more…]

2. Documents show new details in “sweeping and disturbing” UNC-Chapel Hill faculty investigation

A UNC-Chapel Hill investigation of its own faculty was much wider and deeper than previously disclosed, according to new documents released under state open records law .

Documents released last week show the probe went beyond reading faculty members’ emails to searching backup systems on their computers. It may have included as many as 22 separate faculty members.

As Policy Watch reported last August, UNC-Chapel Hill launched an investigation into a leaked donor agreement that included examining faculty member emails without their knowledge and asking them to sit for questioning.[Read more…]