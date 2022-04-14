Black maternal health crisis cuts across socioeconomic lines

Tomeka Isaac said Wednesday she didn’t know about the Black maternal health crisis in the United States when she was pregnant with her son in 2018.

It was that year that Isaac’s son, Jace, died in utero and Isaac almost lost her life to a pregnancy complication that went undiagnosed.

Isaac spoke at a forum sponsored by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams for Black Maternal Health Week. National discussions about the increased health risks pregnant Black women face seek to bring attention to the grim reality that Black women in the United States are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

Isaac said she had private health insurance, two master’s degrees, and no pre-existing conditions. “None of that protected me or my baby,” she said. Isaac and her husband started a nonprofit named for their son to address racial disparities in maternal health.

Adams, a Charlotte Democrat, has prioritized bills that would improve Black maternal health care, and co-founded the Black Maternal Health Caucus.

“When we raise the tide for Black women, who are among the most marginalized and the most vulnerable, we ultimately raise the tide for all women,” Adams said.

The United States has the highest maternal morality rate among 10 high-income countries, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

Black women are not protected by socioeconomic status, said Dr. Pamela Cobb, an OB/GYN with Atrium Health. Addressing maternal health equity involves more than looking at what happens during labor and delivery, she said.

“We’re talking about a life experience of racial inequality, a life experience of disparity of resources and access that ultimately leads to a life of stressors and different medical issues as the consequence of those stressors,” Cobb said.

Cobb wants to turn labor and delivery away from “medical intervention” and toward care from doulas and midwives. She supports a form of prenatal care where small groups of women have appointments at the same time then meet to discuss topics related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Care Ring, a non-profit in Mecklenburg, runs a nurse-family partnership program for women who meet income guidelines. Nurses meet with families in their homes while the women are pregnant and until their children turn two. A newer program called A Guided Journey connects community health workers to pregnant women whom they work with for up to three months after the new mothers give birth.

“This is a crisis of both morbidity and morals, and the only way to combat it is with intentionally targeted solutions from the top down,” said Care Ring CEO Tchernavia Montgomery.

“While we as Black women remain at the center of this continued crisis, I also have confidence that we ourselves will be at the helm of the solution.”