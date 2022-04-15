The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:
1. NC Department of Public Instruction pours more salt on teachers’ wounds (Commentary)
Life as a public school teacher in North Carolina has never been a walk in the park or a path to easy prosperity. Though the job has always been enormously challenging and of supreme importance, the pay and working conditions have – in part because teaching was for so long generally viewed by our sexist society as “women’s work” – always been below par. Indeed, for those teachers not lucky enough to have decently compensated spouses or partners, second jobs have long been common and many other indices of middle class life (like owning a home) elusive.
And of course, in recent decades, this sad state of affairs has grown appreciably worse. In North Carolina, the gap between what teachers in public schools earn and other college grads in the private sector is one of the largest in the nation. Meanwhile, especially during the last dozen years of conservative Republican domination at the General Assembly, per pupil funding and instructional positions have been slashed and facilities neglected – even as both the state’s population and demands from cranky, micromanaging parents have escalated.[Read more…]
2. GOP’s “stealth slate” of candidates seeks to shift school board balance of power in one of NC‘s most Democratic counties
On paper, electing a slate of registered Republicans to the Durham County school board appears to be a near mathematical impossibility.
In this county, Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 5 to 1. In partisan races, such as the Board of Commissioners, GOP candidates are rarely successful.
However, school board contests are designated as “nonpartisan,” which lends the races a false sense of neutrality. Five registered Republicans are challenging three Democratic incumbents and one unaffiliated member for the authority to steer the direction of Durham Public Schools. A fifth board member is not seeking reelection.
Because the number of candidates isn’t greater than the number of open seats, there is no school board primary; the winners of the May 17 election will serve on the board.
Immanuel Jarvis, chairman of the Durham County Republican Party, recruited the slate, whose political slogan is “Better Board, Better Schools.” One of the candidates is Jarvis’s wife, Valerie Jarvis. She is running for the District 4 seat held by veteran board member Natalie Beyer. Beyer said her District 4 seat is the most vulnerable of the five. [Read more…]
3. ‘A shared challenge’: Parents, military advocates push for more resources to reduce suicides
U.S. Senate committee learns that more than 1,100 service members took their own lives in just the past two years
Dr. Beth Zimmer Carter remembers her son as “vivacious, bright, funny and handsome,” who was fulfilling his dream of being an Army Ranger. But on Chris Carter’s first deployment to Afghanistan, he witnessed the gruesome deaths of his best buddy, his interpreter and a female Special Forces member.
“Chris sustained two close-range concussive blasts in that encounter, as well as numerous training blast exposures,” his mother testified last week before a Senate Armed Services subcommittee.
At the end of his Army commitment, Chris Carter was self-medicating with marijuana, which was legal in his state, to control anxiety and insomnia after mental health treatments failed. [Read more…]
4. PW exclusive: A conversation with former UNC journalism school dean Susan King
Despite the frustrations of her stormy final year in office, King remains optimistic about the future of the ‘J School’ and the profession it supports
Last week Susan King was inducted into the NC Media & Journalism Hall of Fame, a career curtain call after completing a decade as dean of the UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
But as King was being celebrated, newly released documents revealed disturbing details of the rockiest period of her tenure as dean: the school’s failed attempt to hire acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, its struggle with its namesake donor, and the university’s investigation of journalism faculty over leaked donor documents.
In an exclusive interview with Policy Watch this week, King reflected on the investigation, the reality of leaked documents as part of journalism and democracy, the school’s relationship with Arkansas media magnate Walter Hussman Jr., and why Carolina’s journalism school may come through it all stronger than ever.[Read more…]
5. ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market
Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania.
It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called home for 21 years.
“We’re literally sitting on a time bomb that we’re sure is going to go off at some point, but we don’t know when,” Zang said.
His park was purchased by an investment company, Walkart Inc., that residents say is trying to change the county zoning laws to close down a community that’s been home to 60 manufactured homes since 1957. Walkart, which could not be reached for comment, wants to build luxury apartments instead, according to Zang and a report in the Daily Local News.[Read more…]
6. High stakes at the state’s highest court over school spending mandates
The colossal dispute over the proper financing of North Carolina’s public schools that has played out over 28 years is heading to a showdown before the state Supreme Court. Yes, again.
Sometime after April 18, the high court will decide whether the General Assembly is fulfilling its duty to ensure that the state’s public school students – and especially those in counties where poverty is endemic – have a fair chance to get an education good enough to meet the state constitution’s guarantees.
The legislature’s position? First, its leaders would say, we’re doing enough, even if in monetary terms it’s only a little more than half of what a judge acting under Supreme Court auspices said should be spent. Second, no court is going to decide how to divvy up state money. Period.[Read more…]
7. COVID-19 cases are expected to increase in NC. Will wastewater help us know when?
Another increase in COVID-19 cases is expected in North Carolina, but it’s predicted to be not as big as the wave of infections that filled hospitals last winter, state health officials told legislators Tuesday.
Susan Gale Perry, state Department of Health and Human Services chief deputy secretary, detailed COVID-19 monitoring and responses for legislator Tuesday, as cases in the northeast United States and Washington DC are rising and the day after Philadelphia announced it is reinstating its mandate for indoor masking.
Last month, DHHS started updating its COVID-19 data dashboard weekly rather than daily, and redesigned it to deemphasize testing. With so much home-testing, the state no longer has complete information on testing and new cases. [Read more…]
8. Discharged from Greensboro, toxic chemical 1,4-Dioxane has arrived downstream, contaminating Pittsboro’s drinking water
Levels of 1,4-Dioxane, a likely carcinogen, have increased in Pittsboro’s drinking water over the past week, as an illegal discharge makes its way downstream, according to town officials.
The release came from Greensboro’s TZ Osborne wastewater treatment plant on April 5. The plant discharges into South Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Haw River, which is Pittsboro’s drinking water supply. Lanxess, an international chemical company with a plant in south Greensboro, discharges into the Patton trunk line, one of several that feed the wastewater treatment plant. Lanxess informed the city that self-monitoring showed it’s the source of the 1,4-Dioxane, according to a press release.
A day after the release, on April 6, levels of 1,4-Dioxane in Pittsboro’s finished drinking water — which has been treated — were 5.12 parts per billion. On April 8, the levels had more than doubled, to 11.9 parts per billion. Traditional drinking water treatment systems don’t remove the compound, according to Town Manager Chris Kennedy. Additional sampling is ongoing, he said.[Read more….]
