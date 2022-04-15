The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:

1. NC Department of Public Instruction pours more salt on teachers’ wounds (Commentary)

Life as a public school teacher in North Carolina has never been a walk in the park or a path to easy prosperity. Though the job has always been enormously challenging and of supreme importance, the pay and working conditions have – in part because teaching was for so long generally viewed by our sexist society as “women’s work” – always been below par. Indeed, for those teachers not lucky enough to have decently compensated spouses or partners, second jobs have long been common and many other indices of middle class life (like owning a home) elusive.

And of course, in recent decades, this sad state of affairs has grown appreciably worse. In North Carolina, the gap between what teachers in public schools earn and other college grads in the private sector is one of the largest in the nation. Meanwhile, especially during the last dozen years of conservative Republican domination at the General Assembly, per pupil funding and instructional positions have been slashed and facilities neglected – even as both the state’s population and demands from cranky, micromanaging parents have escalated.[Read more…]

2. GOP’s “stealth slate” of candidates seeks to shift school board balance of power in one of NC‘s most Democratic counties On paper, electing a slate of registered Republicans to the Durham County school board appears to be a near mathematical impossibility. In this county, Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 5 to 1. In partisan races, such as the Board of Commissioners, GOP candidates are rarely successful. However, school board contests are designated as “nonpartisan,” which lends the races a false sense of neutrality. Five registered Republicans are challenging three Democratic incumbents and one unaffiliated member for the authority to steer the direction of Durham Public Schools. A fifth board member is not seeking reelection. Because the number of candidates isn’t greater than the number of open seats, there is no school board primary; the winners of the May 17 election will serve on the board. Immanuel Jarvis, chairman of the Durham County Republican Party, recruited the slate, whose political slogan is “Better Board, Better Schools.” One of the candidates is Jarvis’s wife, Valerie Jarvis. She is running for the District 4 seat held by veteran board member Natalie Beyer. Beyer said her District 4 seat is the most vulnerable of the five. [Read more…]

3. ‘A shared challenge’: Parents, military advocates push for more resources to reduce suicides

9. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Micro-podcasts: