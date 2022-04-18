NC congressional candidates fill campaign coffers with lots of their own money

For prominent candidates in the 13th Congressional district, campaign fundraising has meant a lot of pitching in of their own money.

Some candidates have loaned their campaigns significantly more than they’ve raised from supporters.

The new district is considered competitive and does not have an incumbent. It includes all of Johnston County, the southern half of Wake, the northeastern half of Harnett and the western half of Wayne. Thirteen candidates are running in the primaries.

In the Democratic primary:

Sen. Wiley Nickel of Cary reported raising a total of $1.4 million so far, which includes $900,000 he loaned his campaign.

Former state Senator Sam Searcy of Holly Springs has raised nearly $251,000, including his $200,000 loan.

Nathan Click of Raleigh raised about $80,500, which includes a $7,060 personal loan.

Denton Lee, a special education teacher from Clayton, raised $10,600 in the first three months of this year.

Fundraising information for Jamie Bowles of Clinton was not available.

In the Republican primary: