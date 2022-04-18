fbpx

NC congressional candidates fill campaign coffers with lots of their own money

By
April 18, 2022
In News

For prominent candidates in the 13th Congressional district, campaign fundraising has meant a lot of pitching in of their own money.

Some candidates have loaned their campaigns significantly more than they’ve raised from supporters.

The new district is considered competitive and does not have an incumbent. It includes all of Johnston County, the southern half of Wake, the northeastern half of Harnett and the western half of Wayne. Thirteen candidates are running in the primaries.

In the Democratic primary:

  • Sen. Wiley Nickel of Cary reported raising a total of $1.4 million so far, which includes $900,000 he loaned his campaign.
  • Former state Senator Sam Searcy of Holly Springs has raised nearly $251,000, including his $200,000 loan.
  • Nathan Click of Raleigh raised about $80,500, which includes a $7,060 personal loan.
  • Denton Lee, a special education teacher from Clayton, raised $10,600 in the first three months of this year.
  • Fundraising information for Jamie Bowles of Clinton was not available.

In the Republican primary:

  • Kelly Daughtry, a lawyer from Smithfield, has raised about $2.4 million so far, which includes $2.15 million she loaned the campaign.
  • Renee Ellmers, a former congresswoman from Dunn, has raised about $21,000, which includes her $2,500 loan.
  • Bo Hines of Winston-Salem has raised about $984,000, including his $525,000 loan. Former President Donald Trump and the Club for Growth have endorsed Hines.
  • Kent Keirsey, a businessman from Apex, has raised about $602,000, including his $200,000 loan.
  • Chad Slotta of Apex raised nearly $397,000, which includes his $335,000 in loans.
  • DeVan Barbour of Benson has raised about $242,000.
  • Fundraising information for Kevin Alan Wolff of Apex was not available.
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Chapel Hill’s plan to build offices and housing atop a coal ash disposal site

In the 1960s and 1970s, when coal was still king, the UNC power plant in Chapel… [...]

PW exclusive: A conversation with former UNC journalism school dean Susan King

Despite the frustrations of her stormy final year in office, King remains optimistic about the future… [...]

GOP’s “stealth slate” of candidates seeks to shift school board balance of power in one of NC’s most Democratic counties

On paper, electing a slate of registered Republicans to the Durham County school board appears to… [...]

High stakes at the state’s highest court over school spending mandates

The colossal dispute over the proper financing of North Carolina’s public schools that has played out… [...]

Full Stop.

The post Full Stop. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The tragicomedy of the U.S. immigration debate

The debate about the elimination of Title 42, a public health measure that expels migrants attempting… [...]

NC Department of Public Instruction pours more salt on teachers’ wounds

Life as a public school teacher in North Carolina has never been a walk in the… [...]

The “inquiry”: Faculty under UNC’s watchful eye

The post The “inquiry”: Faculty under UNC’s watchful eye appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch