NC’s second largest school district terminates superintendent’s contract; outgoing leader will be paid $576,000 over two years

By
April 19, 2022
In Education

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston

In a 7-2 vote, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of Superintendent Earnest Winston. The board made clear the firing was for for convenience – not cause – allowing Winston to collect more than $24,000 a month for the next two years, the remainder of his contract.

Board chair Elyse Dashew said Winston had given his all since taking the helm in 2019, but new leadership was needed coming out of the pandemic.

“We believe that a different leader is needed to shore up this district and achieve high goals in literacy math and student readiness. Student outcomes are what matter most,” Dashew said.

Dr. Ruby Jones, one of just two school board members to vote against the dismissal, criticized the decision to ‘ramrod’ the termination through.

Long-term serving superintendents across the country have resigned or retired after the pandemic, Jones noted, and yet CMS decided to remove Winston for ‘convenience.’

“I say the convenience being that of the shiny shoe people, the people of influence, who want to project an image that sells or spotlights the affluence of Charlotte’s coffers,” said Jones.

Jones says the removal of Winston was not thoughtful, nor would it benefit the school district with 74 percent minority children.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education cited a poor performance evaluation and Winston’s responsiveness among the reasons for ending the contract prematurely. The board released portions of that evaluation to the media on Tuesday.

Hugh Hattabaugh will step into the role of interim superintendent next week, as CMS begins a national search for a new superintendent.

The next hire will be Charlotte-Meck’s fifth superintendent in a decade.

