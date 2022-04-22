fbpx

Top stories: NCDPI loses a key Leandro strategist, five simple truths this tax season, a shake-up at CMS, and a major honor for Policy Watch

By
April 22, 2022
In Commentary, News

In this issue:

1. NC Policy Watch investigative reporter Lisa Sorg claims prestigious national journalism award

NC Policy watch investigative reporter Lisa Sorg is a 2022 winner of the Nation;la Press Foundation’s Thomas Stokes Award for excellence in reporting on energy and the environment.

The National Press Foundation announced today that NC Policy Watch investigative environmental reporter Lisa Sorg has won the prestigious Thomas L. Stokes Award, which is presented each year to a U.S.-based journalist for reporting excellence on energy and the environment.

The award was established in the spring of 1959 by friends and admirers of the late Thomas L. Stokes, a syndicated Washington columnist on national affairs. It is given annually for the best reporting “in the independent spirit of Tom Stokes” on subjects of interest to him including energy, natural resources and the environment.

Sorg, long one of the nation’s premiere reporters on environmental issues, was recognized for her remarkable two-part story from September of 2021, “Clear and present danger” (click here and here), which shined a spotlight on hazardous contamination at a former missile plant in Burlington that threatens a predominantly Black and Latinx neighborhood. [Read more…]

 

2. N.C . Department of Public Instruction to lose Leandro strategist to verdant greens of N.C. Central University


After less than 18 months on the job, Catherine Edmonds, the state’s deputy superintendent of the Office of Equity, is leaving the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to become chief of staff at N.C. Central University (NCCU) in Durham.

NCCU announced the hire last week. Edmonds will begin her new job on May 1.

With Edmonds’ departure, NCDPI loses its second chief Leandro strategist in less than four months. Edmonds absorbed the duties of the executive director of Leandro Implementation after Beverly Emory retired on Dec. 31.

Edmonds is preparing to leave NCDPI as the state’s landmark school-funding lawsuit, Leandro v. State of North Carolina, is winding its way through the courts again.[Read more…]

3. NC’s second largest school district terminates superintendent’s contract; outgoing leader will be paid $576,000 over two years

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston

In a 7-2 vote, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of Superintendent Earnest Winston. The board made clear the firing was for for convenience – not cause – allowing Winston to collect more than $24,000 a month for the next two years, the remainder of his contract.

Board chair Elyse Dashew said Winston had given his all since taking the helm in 2019, but new leadership was needed coming out of the pandemic.

“We believe that a different leader is needed to shore up this district and achieve high goals in literacy math and student readiness. Student outcomes are what matter most,” Dashew said.[Read more…]

4. Field notes from the U.S. Senate election — Vol. 9

One month out

New polling and campaign finance reports are out and major endorsements are in, but with a month to go before Election Day, the trajectory of both U.S. Senate primaries remains essentially unchanged.

After clearing the field of major challengers last December, former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley is focusing on the general election while cruising to a primary win. [Read more…]

5. NC congressional candidates fill campaign coffers with lots of their own money

For prominent candidates in the 13th Congressional district, campaign fundraising has meant a lot of pitching in of their own money.

Some candidates have loaned their campaigns significantly more than they’ve raised from supporters.

The new district is considered competitive and does not have an incumbent. It includes all of Johnston County, the southern half of Wake, the northeastern half of Harnett and the western half of Wayne. Thirteen candidates are running in the primaries.

In the Democratic primary:[Read more…]

6. Five simple Tax Day truths the political right would rather you not consider

 

If you’re not among the 7% or so of Americans who were expected to file for an extension, Tax Day 2022 has come and gone.

Congratulations!

While no one really enjoys paying taxes, April 15 – or as was the case this year, April 18 – marks an important annual moment in the life of our democracy, and a day on which we all ought to take a measure of pride and satisfaction in playing a small part in one of humanity’s oldest and most important experiments in representative government.

By doing our civic duty, each of us has helped make possible the public structures and services — schools, roads, airports, the armed forces, emergency services, courts of law, parks, environmental protection, food and water safety, just to name a few – that enables an incredibly diverse population of 330 million souls spread over 3.8 million square miles to coexist with remarkable amounts of liberty and happiness.[Read more…]

7. NC’s behavioral health system puts children with complex needsand their parentsin impossible situations

Earlier this month, a North Carolina father contemplated an unthinkable decision: should he bring his 12-year-old son home from his group home without the services necessary to keep his son and the rest of his family safe, or abandon his son by not picking him up at discharge?

In considering giving up his child, this father risks judgments and assumptions, though none of them would be accurate. The reality? He loves his son unequivocally. It is because he loves his son that he is pondering this horrific choice.

Jaiden’s story

Peter and Mandy Wakem’s son, Jaiden, has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). FAS is a developmental disorder with physical, mental health, and intellectual disabilities caused by exposure to alcohol before birth. [Read more…]

8. LGBTQ community, people of color in the crosshairs of banned book movement

Students in one Pennsylvania school district are not allowed to read a biography of the first Black president, Barack Obama.

In some Tennessee classrooms, a nonfiction comic book about the atrocities of the Holocaust is banned.

And one school district in Wisconsin banned from libraries a picture book about a gay rights activist who was assassinated.

In the last nine months, hundreds of books across dozens of states are being banned at an alarming rate. A majority of the bans feature books written by authors who are people of color, LGBTQ+, Black and Indigenous, and feature characters from marginalized groups.

State Republican lawmakers are joining the movement, spurred by ultra-conservative groups, to ban books from public schools and libraries.[Read more…]

9. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Micro-podcasts:

Click here for the latest from Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield.

10. Weekly Editorial Cartoon:

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows

A majority of voters in all 50 states support the idea, but the U.S. Senate doesn’t… [...]

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears

WASHINGTON — Abortion access throughout the country could soon depend on a patchwork of state laws… [...]

LGBTQ community, people of color in the crosshairs of banned book movement

Students in one Pennsylvania school district were not allowed to read a biography of the first… [...]

Monday numbers: Chapel Hill’s plan to build offices and housing atop a coal ash disposal site

In the 1960s and 1970s, when coal was still king, the UNC power plant in Chapel… [...]

Automatic or the people? The rapidly changing nature of work

Automation is already here: What is our responsibility to the people and communities left behind? Somewhere… [...]

NC’s behavioral health system puts children with complex needs – and their parents – in impossible situations

Earlier this month, a North Carolina father contemplated an unthinkable decision: should he bring his 12-year-old… [...]

Five simple Tax Day truths the political right would rather you not consider

If you’re not among the 7% or so of Americans who were expected to file for… [...]

Full Stop.

The post Full Stop. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch