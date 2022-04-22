Top stories: NCDPI loses a key Leandro strategist, five simple truths this tax season, a shake-up at CMS, and a major honor for Policy Watch

In this issue:

1. NC Policy Watch investigative reporter Lisa Sorg claims prestigious national journalism award

The National Press Foundation announced today that NC Policy Watch investigative environmental reporter Lisa Sorg has won the prestigious Thomas L. Stokes Award, which is presented each year to a U.S.-based journalist for reporting excellence on energy and the environment.

The award was established in the spring of 1959 by friends and admirers of the late Thomas L. Stokes, a syndicated Washington columnist on national affairs. It is given annually for the best reporting “in the independent spirit of Tom Stokes” on subjects of interest to him including energy, natural resources and the environment.

Sorg, long one of the nation’s premiere reporters on environmental issues, was recognized for her remarkable two-part story from September of 2021, “Clear and present danger” (click here and here), which shined a spotlight on hazardous contamination at a former missile plant in Burlington that threatens a predominantly Black and Latinx neighborhood. [Read more…]

2. N.C . Department of Public Instruction to lose Leandro strategist to verdant greens of N.C. Central University



After less than 18 months on the job, Catherine Edmonds, the state’s deputy superintendent of the Office of Equity, is leaving the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to become chief of staff at N.C. Central University (NCCU) in Durham.

NCCU announced the hire last week. Edmonds will begin her new job on May 1.

With Edmonds’ departure, NCDPI loses its second chief Leandro strategist in less than four months. Edmonds absorbed the duties of the executive director of Leandro Implementation after Beverly Emory retired on Dec. 31.

Edmonds is preparing to leave NCDPI as the state’s landmark school-funding lawsuit, Leandro v. State of North Carolina, is winding its way through the courts again.[Read more…]

3. NC’s second largest school district terminates superintendent’s contract; outgoing leader will be paid $576,000 over two years

In a 7-2 vote, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of Superintendent Earnest Winston. The board made clear the firing was for for convenience – not cause – allowing Winston to collect more than $24,000 a month for the next two years, the remainder of his contract.

Board chair Elyse Dashew said Winston had given his all since taking the helm in 2019, but new leadership was needed coming out of the pandemic.

“We believe that a different leader is needed to shore up this district and achieve high goals in literacy math and student readiness. Student outcomes are what matter most,” Dashew said.[Read more…]

4. Field notes from the U.S. Senate election — Vol. 9

One month out

New polling and campaign finance reports are out and major endorsements are in, but with a month to go before Election Day, the trajectory of both U.S. Senate primaries remains essentially unchanged.

After clearing the field of major challengers last December, former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley is focusing on the general election while cruising to a primary win. [Read more…]

5. NC congressional candidates fill campaign coffers with lots of their own money

For prominent candidates in the 13th Congressional district, campaign fundraising has meant a lot of pitching in of their own money.

Some candidates have loaned their campaigns significantly more than they’ve raised from supporters.

The new district is considered competitive and does not have an incumbent. It includes all of Johnston County, the southern half of Wake, the northeastern half of Harnett and the western half of Wayne. Thirteen candidates are running in the primaries.

In the Democratic primary:[Read more…]

6. Five simple Tax Day truths the political right would rather you not consider