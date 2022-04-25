UNC Panel to discuss the origins and future of tenure at public universities

A panel of UNC-Chapel Hill professors will discuss faculty tenure Wednesday, talking about its origins, purpose and importance at public universities.

Dr. Mimi Chapman, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, will moderate the panel, which will include History professor Dr. Lloyd Kramer, Communication professor Dr. Patricia Parker and Biology professor Dr. Karin Pfennig.

The Coalition for Carolina, of which Chapman is a founder, is organizing the event.

The discussion, which will be livestreamed online, comes at a time of ideological conflict over the concept of tenure itself.

Faculty tenure at public universities has been the recent target of a raft of bills, laws and policy changes promoted by conservatives, particularly in the South.

Late last year, the Board of Regents for all 26 University of Georgia institutions moved to put more of the control of the tenure process into administrators and political appointees, prompting protest from faculty across the system.

Last week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate – signed a bill into law that would see professors, including tenured faculty, face review by political appointees every five years.

In Texas, Gov. Dan Patrick said the next legislative session will see bills to end tenure for all new faculty at public universities in the state and change tenure review from a process that happens every six years to an annual one.

“Additionally, we will define teaching Critical Race Theory in statute as a cause for a tenured professor to be dismissed,” Patrick said.

Conservative activists have been transparent about their strategy to label various ideas and philosophies they don’t like “Critical Race Theory,” whether or not they have anything to do with the actual academic theory.

UNC already has a five year post-tenure review in place and mechanisms for dismissing tenured professors if that becomes necessary, Chapman said. But plenty of people – including some of the political appointees on the UNC Board of Governors and on various boards of trustees at individual universities – don’t understand the issue.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand tenure, they don’t understand where it came from or why it’s important,” Chapman said. “I think part of the coalition’s mission is to help people understanding some of the features that are unique to the academy so people can have more informed opinions about what tenure is and what it protects.

“I don’t think they necessarily understand the role of tenured faculty in leading the institution,” Chapman said. “The labor that is required to get this place going depends on everyone, tenured or not, doing more than their own teaching and research. That’s one piece of the puzzle. A lot of people think a tenured professor teaches classes a few times a week and grades their papers and otherwise gardens and that’s a big taxpayer investment.”

While neither the UNC Board of Governors or UNC-Chapel Hill’s board of trustees has yet moved to make serious changes to tenure, there are prominent voices on both boards against the tenure system as it currently exists.

Marty Kotis and Vinay Patel, both new to the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees last year, told Policy Watch that the board needs to reexamine the tenure process.

“I’m not a fan of tenure overall,” Kotis told Policy Watch in July. “The reason I’m not a fan of tenure is you create situations in which a small group of people can make these sorts of decisions. It becomes a club, and if you don’t share the same viewpoint, or if they are racist among that club, you’ve got the potential for abuse. I believe pay and longevity within the system should be based on your skills, your abilities, and the relevance of what you are teaching or studying.”

Patel echoed Kotis’s comments and suggested the board could evaluate the institution in the future.

“I don’t know if the board will or will not take it up but I really think a discussion is warranted at the very least,” he said. “Just to kind of look and see how things are, where we are — at the end of the day we may come back and say this is the right thing to do, and we need to do it because of the pros that are that are attached to it — but some sort of general discussion on the topic I think would be a good idea.”

Last month, the board of trustees approved Provost Chris Clemens’s request to extend tenure clock relief by another year, allowing faculty to apply for a single COVID-related extension of the period before early career faculty are reviewed for tenure or let go. In the same meeting the board approved 20 promotions with tenure and two new appointments that come with tenure.

Kotis voted against both items, The Daily Tar Heel reported, saying he continues to oppose the concept of tenure as a handicap to the university.