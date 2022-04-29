Watch the latest Crucial Conversation on the present and future of abortion rights in NC

In case you missed this past Wednesday’s NC Policy Watch Crucial Conversation — “The current and future state of abortion access in North Carolina,” a recording of the event is available below. The event featured a terrific panel of experts that included:

Camille Adair of the Carolina Abortion Fund is a full spectrum doula serving the Triad and surrounding areas of North Carolina since 2017. She launched herself into reproductive justice after the birth of her only child, hoping to prevent folks from encountering transitions alone.

of the Carolina Abortion Fund is a full spectrum doula serving the Triad and surrounding areas of North Carolina since 2017. She launched herself into reproductive justice after the birth of her only child, hoping to prevent folks from encountering transitions alone. Maya Hart, North Carolina Coordinator with SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, is a Black queer mama, organizer, and birth worker based in Durham, NC. Maya believes that we have the skills, knowledge and love necessary to keep our communities safe and provide the support needed to care for our babies, children, and families.

North Carolina Coordinator with SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, is a Black queer mama, organizer, and birth worker based in Durham, NC. Maya believes that we have the skills, knowledge and love necessary to keep our communities safe and provide the support needed to care for our babies, children, and families. Ann Webb is the Senior Policy Counsel with the ACLU of North Carolina, where she advocates for civil rights and civil liberties in the NC General Assembly, the courts, and throughout the state.

is the Senior Policy Counsel with the ACLU of North Carolina, where she advocates for civil rights and civil liberties in the NC General Assembly, the courts, and throughout the state. Tara Romano, Executive Director with Pro-Choice North Carolina, has been a gender equity advocate in North Carolina for nearly two decades and has led Pro-Choice North Carolina’s efforts to achieve reproductive freedom for all since 2016.

Note that due to some technical difficulties that arose, we have re-recorded the first few minutes of the event and combined them with remainder of the program in a single video.