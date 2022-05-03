fbpx

Abortion rights advocates respond to leaked SCOTUS decision poised to upend Roe v. Wade (w/ video)

By
May 3, 2022
In Courts & the Law, News

Reaction is pouring in on social media following word of a leaked draft opinion that indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide.

The draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel Alito was first reported by Politico.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft states.

While the draft is not the final word, reaction was swift on Twitter overnight:

Camille Adair of the Carolina Abortion Fund made the point during an NC Policy Watch Crucial Conversation event last week that the protections of  Roe have often been inaccessible to women in the South.

Adair said while the latest ruling may force women to travel further distances to seek an abortion, their work will continue.

“We are not instruments of the state, and don’t depend on them for the work. This work is literally borne in spite of the state,” said Adair.”Our work will continue as long as abortions continue, which will be forever.”

Read more of Justice Alito’s initial draft opinion here.

 

