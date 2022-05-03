Abortion rights advocates respond to leaked SCOTUS decision poised to upend Roe v. Wade (w/ video)

Reaction is pouring in on social media following word of a leaked draft opinion that indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide.

The draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel Alito was first reported by Politico.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft states.

While the draft is not the final word, reaction was swift on Twitter overnight:

Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare. We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 3, 2022

Abortion is still legal. It is still a constitutional right. But tonight’s news has made it clear: We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access. It’s on each of us to take action: https://t.co/Ib2HPk3ssH — PP South Atlantic NC (@PPSATNC) May 3, 2022

?Word is spreading abt an unprecedented leaked draft of the majority opinion in the #SCOTUS #DobbsVJackson case, saying thee intend to overturn #Roe. Please give & help us defend #AbortionAccess & give to @CarolinaAbtnFnd to help ppl access abortion.https://t.co/99whOnvT6e — Pro-Choice NC (@ProChoice_NC) May 3, 2022

we have a million things we want to say, and nothing is coming together coherently. we’re here, and we aren’t going anywhere. keep funding abortion. — Carolina Abortion Fund (@CarolinaAbtnFnd) May 3, 2022

something that IS worth saying: this decision is not law tomorrow. we’re ready to fight, but make sure folks know: one foot in front of the other. tomorrow, folks will go to their appointments. we’re still funding abortion and coordinating care. — Carolina Abortion Fund (@CarolinaAbtnFnd) May 3, 2022

Camille Adair of the Carolina Abortion Fund made the point during an NC Policy Watch Crucial Conversation event last week that the protections of Roe have often been inaccessible to women in the South.

Adair said while the latest ruling may force women to travel further distances to seek an abortion, their work will continue.

“We are not instruments of the state, and don’t depend on them for the work. This work is literally borne in spite of the state,” said Adair.”Our work will continue as long as abortions continue, which will be forever.”

Read more of Justice Alito’s initial draft opinion here.