‘Impeccably reasoned’ or a ‘terrifying’ decision that is ‘hostile’ to women? How North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation views the leaked SCOTUS abortion draft.

By
May 3, 2022
News

North Carolina’s congressional delegation is not surprisingly divided along party lines over Monday’s leaked Supreme Court draft that indicates the nation’s highest court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft on Tuesday.

Here’s reaction from North Carolina members of the U.S. House:

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC):

Rep. Deborah Ross

“The Supreme Court is apparently poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, immediately stripping women in our country of a sacred right we have relied on for half a century. Women across America woke up this morning fearing for their futures and for their sisters and daughters. It is impossible to express the severity of the situation we now face. A constitutional right has been needlessly and carelessly revoked.

“The vast majority of Americans agree that women should be able to make their own decisions about their own health and their own bodies. If the Supreme Court does ultimately issue this opinion, many more states, including North Carolina, could be emboldened to enact abortion bans. I know from decades spent fighting to protect women’s health on the ground here in North Carolina that women, doctors, and our precious reproductive rights will inevitably come under serious, sustained attack. We cannot give up. We must not back down.

“The House has already passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which will safeguard the right to access abortion care free from political interference. Now it rests in the hands of the Senate. I hope each and every Senator feels the extraordinary weight of protecting the health of tens of millions of women as they consider their votes in the days and weeks ahead.”

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC):

“I have long held that the truth about abortion and the deceitfulness of Roe would be inevitably revealed to the American people. Until that day comes, I will never yield in my mission of exposing that truth.

“Former Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist once observed that, ‘The Constitution protects judicial independence not to benefit judges, but to promote the rule of law.’ That sentiment rings true to this day even as both the independent judiciary and the Constitution have been subjugated by the actions of a rogue, partisan actor. The Founders foretold of this threat, and they were right.

“The political predilections of one individual have led to an unprecedented breach of confidentiality within the Supreme Court – one that will yield irreparable damage to the confidence of the American people and the rule of law itself. Politically motivated attacks directed at the Supreme Court, whether it be in the form of court packing or undermining judicial independence, must be opposed to the strongest degree possible. The future of our republic hangs in the balance.”

