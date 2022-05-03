‘Impeccably reasoned’ or a ‘terrifying’ decision that is ‘hostile’ to women? How North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation views the leaked SCOTUS abortion draft.

North Carolina’s congressional delegation is not surprisingly divided along party lines over Monday’s leaked Supreme Court draft that indicates the nation’s highest court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft on Tuesday.

Here’s reaction from North Carolina members of the U.S. House:

Abortion, the right to choose, and the right to make your own healthcare decisions must be protected. The House already voted to codify Roe v. Wade. The Senate MUST act without delay. We will keep fighting to protect this fundamental right. — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) May 3, 2022

This is terrifying, and confirms what we already knew: that this extreme Supreme Court is hostile to women. But just as important: abortion is still legal, it's still a right, and it's still available here in North Carolina. — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) May 3, 2022

Let’s be clear about what’s at stake: the freedom for women to control their own reproductive health and rights; the freedom to make an intensely personal and private decision without government interference; the freedom to decide when, with whom, and whether to have children.?? pic.twitter.com/8Z2lnCm6it — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) May 3, 2022

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC):

“The Supreme Court is apparently poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, immediately stripping women in our country of a sacred right we have relied on for half a century. Women across America woke up this morning fearing for their futures and for their sisters and daughters. It is impossible to express the severity of the situation we now face. A constitutional right has been needlessly and carelessly revoked.

“The vast majority of Americans agree that women should be able to make their own decisions about their own health and their own bodies. If the Supreme Court does ultimately issue this opinion, many more states, including North Carolina, could be emboldened to enact abortion bans. I know from decades spent fighting to protect women’s health on the ground here in North Carolina that women, doctors, and our precious reproductive rights will inevitably come under serious, sustained attack. We cannot give up. We must not back down.

“The House has already passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which will safeguard the right to access abortion care free from political interference. Now it rests in the hands of the Senate. I hope each and every Senator feels the extraordinary weight of protecting the health of tens of millions of women as they consider their votes in the days and weeks ahead.”

The draft opinion is impeccably reasoned. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 3, 2022

This unprecedented leak was wrong and damages the Supreme Court. I continue to pray that the justices reach a decision that upholds the sanctity of life and guarantees the right to life for innocent unborn children. #ProLife https://t.co/2vYVi9c17m — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) May 3, 2022

Yesterday's leak is an unprecedented attempt to undermine the institution of the United States Supreme Court. I will remain committed to upholding the value of every life & will continue fighting to protect the most vulnerable among us. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/U5TRDGkJuS — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) May 3, 2022

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC):

“I have long held that the truth about abortion and the deceitfulness of Roe would be inevitably revealed to the American people. Until that day comes, I will never yield in my mission of exposing that truth.

“Former Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist once observed that, ‘The Constitution protects judicial independence not to benefit judges, but to promote the rule of law.’ That sentiment rings true to this day even as both the independent judiciary and the Constitution have been subjugated by the actions of a rogue, partisan actor. The Founders foretold of this threat, and they were right.

“The political predilections of one individual have led to an unprecedented breach of confidentiality within the Supreme Court – one that will yield irreparable damage to the confidence of the American people and the rule of law itself. Politically motivated attacks directed at the Supreme Court, whether it be in the form of court packing or undermining judicial independence, must be opposed to the strongest degree possible. The future of our republic hangs in the balance.”