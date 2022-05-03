Lottery funded grant awards to aid school construction projects in ‘economically distressed’ counties

More than two dozen school districts in “economically distressed” counties will share a $400 million state lottery windfall to replace and repair aging school buildings, the NC Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday.

The grants are awarded under the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund. They will help to build 14 new or replacement school buildings, including four high schools, a Career and Technical Education Center and a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school.

The grants represent the largest annual allocation under the program, created by the General Assembly in 2017 from state lottery revenues. The grants are in addition to the state’s lottery-supported Public School Building Capital Fund, from which all districts receive an allocation each year.

Last year, the state’s public schools estimated that they need $12.8 billion over the next five years to improve or repair aging school facilities. That was nearly $5 billion more than districts said they needed in 2016.

In a news release, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the needs-based grants are a key support for districts where local tax resources fall short of needs for modernizing or replacing aging school facilities.

“Just as all students in North Carolina need an excellent teacher in every classroom,” Truitt said. “students and teachers need high quality schools in good repair that help support learning. These needs-based grants are an important boost for many districts and communities – and most importantly, their students.”

Grant awards are capped at maximums of $30 million for a new elementary school, $40 million for a middle school and $50 million for a new high school.

The needs-based grant applications were reviewed by the state Department of Public Instruction based on priorities provided in the law, including ability to generate revenue, high debt-to-tax revenue ratio and the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population.

Halifax County Schools, one of the districts in the long-running Leandro school funding lawsuit, will receive a $31.27 million award to build a new school.

“We are grateful for the approval of the grant to build a new school in the Eastman area to serve our students,” said Superintendent Eric Cunningham. “This was a dream of our past board member Mrs. Susie Lynch Evans; she worked on these plans for many years; even though she is no longer with us, we are looking forward to moving on with the building plans.”

Mrs. Evans died in January.

Over the last five years, the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $739 million dollars to local school districts, providing funding for 60 new K-12 construction projects, including 33 new schools, eight new buildings and the replacement of 44 existing schools.

Districts awarded grants for 2021-22 include:

Alexander County Schools: $1.35 million

Anson County Schools: $9 million

Ashe County Schools: $17 million

Bladen County Schools: $17 million

Camden County Schools: $27.7 million

Carteret County Public Schools: $1.93 million

Newton-Conover City Schools (Catawba County): $22 million

Edenton-Chowan Schools (Chowan County): $25 million

Clay County Schools: $32 million

Cleveland County Schools: $7.8 million

Gates County Schools: $1.78 million

Halifax County Schools: $31.27 million

Hoke County Schools: $30 million

Mooresville Graded School District (Iredell County): $616,000

Mitchell County Schools: $17 million

Montgomery County Schools: $2.65 million

Northampton County Schools: $40 million

Polk County Schools: $1.3 million

Public Schools of Robeson County: $25 million

Clinton City Schools (Sampson County): $899,000

Scotland County Schools: $1.1 million

Mount Airy City Schools (Surry County): $1.75 million

Tyrrell County Schools: $514,000

Warren County Schools: $24 million

Washington County Schools: $40 million

Wayne County Public Schools: $9 million

Yadkin County Schools: $1.44 million

Yancey County Schools: $6.69 million

See more detail about each district’s grants here.