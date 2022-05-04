fbpx

FL U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz: Some pro-abortion protesters are ‘over-educated, under-loved’ women

By
May 4, 2022
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is photographed inside the Rayburn House Office Building Feb. 27, 2019. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz took to Twitter to discredit women who rallied Tuesday in support of abortion rights as “over-educated” and “under-loved.”

At 6:20 AM Wednesday, he tweeted:

“How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?”

Bumble is a common dating app on smartphones.

Florida women and abortion-rights advocates gathered and protested across the state Tuesday following a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the justices at the high court will likely overturn a nearly half-century old landmark case of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

Gaetz is a Republican who represents areas in the most western part of the Florida panhandle, a heavily-red voting district.

The U.S. Representative is currently under federal investigation for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, in connection with former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has plead guilty to sex trafficking charges of a minor among other charges.

Gaetz was also accused by state Rep. Chris Latvala of creating a point-system game about House members’ sexual conquests within the Florida Capitol, according to the Sun Sentinel in 2020.

Danielle Brown is a reporter for the Florida Phoenix, which first published this report.

