Top stories: From Roe to Leandro, a week of landmark decisions before our courts

In this issue:

1. The last best chance for North Carolina’s public schools

A few years ago, I reserved a room at the North Carolina Association of Educators Building in Raleigh for a large public luncheon. When our team arrived a half hour before the event to get set up, however, we encountered a troubling surprise.

To our alarm, we discovered that there had been a scheduling mix-up and the large room in question was occupied by a sizable assemblage of teachers who were in town for some kind of training session. Tables, chairs and materials were scattered across the room.

What to do?

Gingerly but urgently, I approached a couple of the teachers and informed them of the fast-impending crisis.

To my enormous relief and everlasting appreciation, they instantly sprang to action. “No worries!” one of the teachers replied pluckily as she and her colleagues gathered their stuff, helped rearrange the meeting room, and departed quickly for a much smaller and, undoubtedly, less adequate space. [Read more…]

2. U.S. Senate to try again on abortion rights after bombshell disclosure of draft opinion

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday pledged a new vote codifying the right to an abortion after publication of a draft court ruling that showed the Supreme Court on track to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

Democrats, who likely won’t have the votes to advance that bill, also predicted that abortion will emerge as a major issue in the upcoming midterm elections for members of Congress.

Their comments came as abortion rights supporters across the United States reeled in reaction to the disclosure of the initial draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion, led by Justice Samuel Alito and leaked to Politico. While the court ruling is not final until published, the draft states that earlier abortion decisions “must be overruled.” [Read more…]

3. ‘I have never known a world in which we didn’t have the right to choose.’

Senate Dems: Women have the power to fight against future reproductive restrictions

“I am 38 years old, and I have never known a world in which we didn’t have the right to choose.”

Senator Natalie Murdock (D-Durham) said Wednesday that she has serious concerns that that autonomy over one’s own body may be at risk if the U.S. Supreme Court moves forward and strikes down Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling that guarantees the right to obtain an abortion.

“At this point it seems much more like an illusion than a reality to say we truly believe in freedom after this draft opinion was leaked,” Murdock said.

Murdock said in 2013 the Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly sought to restrict women’s reproductive rights in a motorcycle safety bill.[Read more...]

4. Overturning Roe could be an election “game changer,” Duke experts say

Overturning the constitutional right to abortion has the potential to shake up North Carolina elections, Duke University experts said Tuesday.

The Supreme Court’s abortion decision could transform the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina and focus national attention on legislative races this fall, they said.

Politico reported on a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that overturns the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade. The opinion concerns a Mississippi abortion law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The draft opinion puts women’s reproductive freedom at center stage in an election year where the economy, inflation, and gas prices are top issues, said Deondra Rose, an assistant professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.[Read more…]

Bonus read:

9. Weekly Radio Interviews and Audio commentaries: