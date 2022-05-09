Western NC members of Congress: Making our state proud…not

New article reviews the troubling actions of Mark Meadows during the final days of the Trump administration

With all the hubbub and controversy surrounding the deeply troubled Madison Cawthorn, it’s already easy to forget that the person Cawthorn succeeded had (and still has) a few issues of his own.

In addition to playing it fast and loose with his voter registration in at least three different states, as this morning’s Washington Post reports, former Congressman Mark Meadows was, while ensconced in the White House during the final days of the Trump administration, intimately involved in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Here are some excerpts from “Inside Mark Meadows’ final push to keep Trump in power”: