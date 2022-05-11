fbpx

Biden administration vows to speed up environmental permits needed for infrastructure projects

By
May 11, 2022
In Environment, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW investigation: State recovery office awarded troubled construction company $80 million in homebuilding contracts while thousands of Hurricane Matthew survivors remained displaced

Rescue Construction Solutions blew past construction deadlines and amassed hundreds of homeowner complaints; some people died… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at pre-K access in North Carolina and around the country

When state lawmakers return to Raleigh later this month for the 2022 short session, look for… [...]

Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition

WASHINGTON — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took Amazon to task Thursday at a congressional hearing, bashing… [...]

Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states. Many would ban it.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a nearly 50-year-old right to abortion would lead to… [...]

State must act ASAP to address facts uncovered in Policy Watch hurricane recovery investigation

In some ways, of course, there’s nothing new or terribly surprising when large bureaucracies – be… [...]

The Draft.

The post The Draft. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Study shows an abortion ban may lead to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths

As a researcher who measures the effects of contraception and abortion policy on people’s lives, I… [...]

What it takes to make ends meet in each North Carolina county

The 2022 Living Income Standard soars to new heights When COVID-19 arrived, few (if any) pundits… [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch