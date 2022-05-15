From revisiting Hurricane Matthew, to fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose, to Gov. Cooper’s new budget: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. PW investigation: State recovery office awarded troubled construction company $80 million in homebuilding contracts while thousands of Hurricane Matthew survivors remained displaced



Rescue Construction Solutions blew past construction deadlines and amassed hundreds of homeowner complaints; some people died before they could move back into their houses.

This is the first story in a series on the state’s hurricane disaster relief programs.

Sam Cockrell removed from the front of his house in Lucama a plank of plywood that had been spray-painted in orange with the word: “Keep.”

He dismantled a second board. It read “Out.”

“I want to keep the front door,” Cockrell said, unlocking it, “as a memory.”

He opened the door into darkness. An invisible mist of mildew escaped as if the house had been holding its breath and then exhaled.

Since Hurricane Matthew devastated eastern North Carolina in October 2016, the state has received $236 million in federal disaster relief money to rebuild or renovate single-family homes that sustained major or severe damage, such as Cockrell’s. At least 1,780 houses belonged to low- and moderate-inome households.[Read more…]

2. Here are the documents: The state’s failure, after five years, to help Hurricane Matthew survivors

I was driving around rural Wilson County searching for a specific house, whose owner — a survivor of Hurricane Matthew — I had matched to property records. “No trespassing” read one sign. “Private property” read another. But a man was fixing his truck in the driveway, so I stopped, got out of the car, and ensuring that I stayed on the public road, asked if I could speak with him.

Sam Cockrell couldn’t have been nicer. He spent more than hour showing me around his property, his damaged home where his father once lived, his belongings crammed into two PODS. I learned he’s a fan of the Washington Football Team, likes motorcycles, and loves to fish. [Read more…]