Antiracism groups to hold press conference in Durham to push back against ‘attacks’ by conservatives

By
May 18, 2022
In Education

Ronda Bullock speaks out against racial incident in Chatham County.

Durham parents, educators, students and community organizations will hold a press conference Thursday to support “truth-telling” in North Carolina’s public schools.

The press conference will take place at 4:30 p.m., at the W.G. Pearson Center, 600 East Umstead St.. in Durham.

The event is a response to what the organizers contend are ‘’attacks’ by conservative leaders to “limit education” and to redress “race-baiting, bullying, disrespect and dehumanization” aimed at Ronda Taylor Bullock and her organization, working to extend anti-racist education (we are).

“Attacks against our North Carolina education system and those dedicated to educating our children have markedly increased over the past year and are becoming a disturbing trend,” Stephanie Terry, organizing director of Chatham Organizing for Racial Equity (CORE) said in a press release. “One of the biggest lies in this coordinated disinformation campaign attacking education is that critical race theory is about labeling individual people racist and divisive.”

The state’s Republican leadership has been critical of Bullock’s nonprofit in recent weeks, complaining that a contract between the nonprofit and the Wake County Public School System to provide six Millbrook High School teachers money to attend a UNC-Charlotte conference on disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline is inappropriate.

“This is wholly unacceptable,” House Speaker Tim Moore tweeted last month. “No North Carolina school should be teaching anti-American Critical Race Theory in our classrooms, much less competing for a grant from an organization focused on promoting CRT.”

Most educators say CRT, an academic discipline that examines how racism has shaped American law and public policy, is not taught in K-12 classrooms.

Bullock contends a critical race framework is necessary because it helps students to better understand the world around them.

“Teaching our children the truth aids in understanding how the ongoing legacy of inequality affects the country today, and fosters empathy to create a bridge to unite us,” Bullock said.

Last summer, Senate Leader Phil Berger took issue with the nonprofit’s partnership with Durham Public Schools to operate antiracism summer camps and teacher workshops focused on facilitating K-5 lessons with an antiracist lens.

