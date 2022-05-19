fbpx

Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk

By
May 19, 2022
In News
Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Durham GOP’s “Better Board, Better Schools” candidate slate is soundly defeated

Five Republicans vying to win control of Durham’s progressive school board were soundly defeated in Tuesday’s… [...]

Role of outside money looms larger than ever as PAC-backed candidates surge to primary election wins

State Sen. Valerie Foushee of Orange County won the Democratic primary for the open seat in… [...]

Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New… [...]

Waiting at a closed border

Asylum-seekers in a Mexican shelter share their stories of hope and disappointment The inner courtyard of… [...]

Another Election Day that most North Carolinians will sit out

Today is primary Election Day in North Carolina. Across our state, voters will make scores of… [...]

Text tie Meadows, Trump allies to efforts to overturn election

The post Text tie Meadows, Trump allies to efforts to overturn election appeared first on NC… [...]

Pandora’s Box: Overturning Roe is only the beginning of the threats to women

Sexual violence survivor details some of the horrors that await if the Supreme Court ends abortion… [...]

There’s a path for John Roberts to save Roe. He should take it

A step taken by a former chief justice 50 years ago provides the model In 1972,… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

