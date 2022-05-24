DEQ approves permit for NC Renewable Power, a chronic violator of the Clean Air Act

The NC Department of Environmental Quality has issued a an air permit to an energy facility that has racked up a long history of violations and fines, and sits in the middle of an environmental justice neighborhood in Lumberton.

North Carolina Renewable Power, which burns poultry litter and virgin wood to produce energy, has a long history of Clean Air Act violations. Policy Watch reported earlier this year that from 2016 to 2020, the facility emitted at least 5,141 tons, equivalent to 10.2 million pounds of pollutants, according to state records. These pollutants included formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, as well as carbon monoxide, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide.

The plant has not operated since 2020, after failing to comply with a Special Order by Consent, entered into with DAQ, to address emissions exceedances.

The new permit reclassifies NCRP as a “Prevention of Significant Deterioration” major air pollution source. This classification requires a facility to install “Best Available Control Technology,” but doesn’t prohibit it from increasing emissions. In essence, this reclassification moves the goalposts so that a facility can comply with the law.