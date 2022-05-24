NC Attorney General recovering after minor stroke

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is recovering after experiencing a minor stroke on Monday evening in Raleigh.

The 55-year-old Stein revealed on Facebook that doctors performed a successful procedure removing a small blood clot.

“I am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects,” Stein wrote in his post.

Stein credits his wife with recognizing the stroke-like symptoms after they returned from a walk with their dog.

She insisted Stein go to the hospital for care. He is expected to rest for a couple if days before return to work.

Stein, who has served as North Carolina’s Attorney General since 2017, is widely expected to run for governor in 2024.

Stein’s positive prognosis may be attributed to his wife’s quick action. According to the CDC, these are the signs and symptoms of a stroke to look for: