‘Heartbroken’ by ‘unspeakable evil’: NC politicos react to Texas mass shooting that leaves 19 children dead

North Carolina lawmakers are responding to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 children and two adults at an elementary school. A Border Patrol agent shot the teenage gunman ending the rampage. Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School came ten days after a deadly racially-motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The following is a sampling of reaction from North Carolina’s elected officials:

What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 14 students were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community.

– RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 24, 2022

In recent days we have witnessed two consecutive acts of weaponized hate – first in Buffalo & now Uvalde, TX where at least 18 children & a teacher were murdered today in their school. Congressional inaction is reprehensible and amoral. We must pass common sense gun reforms NOW. — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) May 24, 2022

How many times until we say enough?



Absolutely heartbroken by this shooting in Texas. This can't continue to be the reality for our children. https://t.co/y2vS7oyBja — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) May 24, 2022

I am heartbroken by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. As a grandmother and mother, I pray for all the lives lost, injured, and the families who are affected. No parent should have to send their child to school in fear that they will never return. https://t.co/9eYS4d2tvs — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) May 24, 2022

The news of today’s TX school shooting is devastating. My heart breaks for those children, their teacher, & their families. W must do more to protect our kids in school. It’s past time to elect reps who believe in background checks & other common sense gun violence protections. — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) May 25, 2022

Please join me in praying for the children and families involved in this horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Words cannot express our grief over such an unspeakable act of evil. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) May 24, 2022

My prayers are with the community in Uvalde following this senseless act of gun violence. Children deserve to be safe at school — we must do everything in our power to protect them. https://t.co/kTcKdVQRQn — Cheri Beasley (@CheriBeasleyNC) May 24, 2022

Truly heartbreaking news out of Texas. Pray for the Uvalde community. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks for the Uvalde community. This cannot be the violent reality we accept for our children. Congress must pass commonsense gun violence prevention legislation. My thoughts are with the wounded & the families that are forever changed. — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) May 24, 2022