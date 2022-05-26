fbpx

Anti-gun violence advocates to hold vigil today at 5:30 pm across from the Legislative Building

May 26, 2022
In the wake of the most recent pair of horrific mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, anti-gun violence advocates will gather in downtown Raleigh this afternoon for a press conference and vigil. Anti-gun violence demonstrations are also scheduled for June 4 and 5.

Here are the details from the good people at North Carolinians Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action/Everytown for Gun Safety:

Vigil Tonight — EVENT DETAILS:

Vigil and Community Call to Action for Uvalde, TX Victims

WHERE: Bicentennial Plaza, 1 E Edenton St Raleigh, NC 27601

WHEN: May 26, 5:30 pm

We lead the world with 288 school shootings since 2009. This is unconscionable and it is high time our elected officials do their jobs. Stand with us right now, and RSVP for the press and vigil event. 

Events for Wear Orange, hosted by Moms Demand Action: 

  • Friday, June 3: National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Wear orange, post to social media, and let everyone know! We will have some social media posts that you can copy and make your own.
  • Saturday, June 4: Triangle Wear Orange Community Awareness Day.
    10 am-12 pm, Chavis Park in Raleigh (Baseball Field). This is our triangle-wide, family-friendly gathering. We’ll have a few speakers, kids activities, snacks and drinks, and some calls to action.

    • RSVP is here—if you plan to be there, please make it official. :)
    • Volunteer sign-up—this is where you can volunteer to help out that day. We need help with set-up/clean-up; coordinating kids’ activities (coloring, games, etc.); managing our postcard project; providing support to our community partners, and more.
    • Supplies list—if you can share a table, chairs, tent, cooler, lawn games, or anything that would come in handy at a picnic, please provide that info!
  • Sunday, June 5: Wear Orange Walk coordinated by Rep. Julie von Haefen. We’ll walk through downtown, from the legislature (16 W. Jones Street, Raleigh) to Trophy Brewery. Trophy will supply pizza, beer, and soda to participants. RSVP for the Wear Orange Walk here!All are welcome.

For other Moms Demand Action Wear Orange events across North Carolina: 

Here are details and sign up for the other events.

