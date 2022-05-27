fbpx

NC bill seeks to protect doctors who prescribe off-label drugs for COVID. But docs don’t need the protection.

By
May 27, 2022
In News

Rep. Bobby Hanig

A bill filed this week would prevent the state Medical Board from disciplining doctors who prescribe drugs off-label to treat COVID-19.

It looks like doctors don’t need a legal shield, though. The NC Medical Board doesn’t discipline doctors for prescribing for off-label uses.

House bill 1085,  sponsored by Currituck County Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig, does not mention ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine by name, but it is similar to bills filed more than a dozen states, according to the Federation of State Medical Boards, that seek to shield doctors from discipline for prescribing these unproven drugs as COVID treatments.

Republican lawmakers in a committee late last year questioned a UNC epidemiologist about allowing hospitalized COVID patients to take ivermectin, a drug approved for treatment of parasitic infections in humans.

Hanig could not be reached for comment Friday.

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are not FDA approved COVID treatments. Oral medications Paxlovid and Legevrio, and monoclonal antibodies are authorized  COVID-19 therapies for some patients who aren’t hospitalized, and remdesivir is authorized to treat hospitalized patients.

The North Carolina Medical Board does not have any position on the bill, spokeswoman Jean Fisher Brinkley said Friday.

Off-label use of prescription drugs is common, she said, and the board does not discipline doctors or physician assistants for employing a routinely used treatment strategy. The board has not cited any doctors for prescribing ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, she said.

In August 2020, the board issued a “public letter of concern” about a physician assistant who prescribed hydroxychloroquine to himself and family members for the purpose of stockpiling it. He prescribed the drug without documenting it on patient charts.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Rev. William Barber leads protest against Dollar General over treatment of workers at shareholders meeting

Dollar General workers and advocates protesting poor working conditions and wages marched to the corporation’s stakeholders… [...]

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with… [...]

Roverta and Franklin survived Hurricane Matthew, only to be ignored by the state’s RebuildNC program

For 28 years, Roverta and Franklin have owned a spacious mobile home and a lot in… [...]

Summer hurricanes, wildfires and storms loom as FEMA faces pressure to step up

WASHINGTON — Another grueling summer disaster season is arriving, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is… [...]

Clichés won’t get the job done when it comes to America’s gun violence epidemic

“Unspeakable.” This appears to a top platitude of choice for modern, gun-loving American politicians these days… [...]

Governor’s office must do much better on hurricane recovery

As most voters have shown they understand, Roy Cooper has been one of the best governors… [...]

Celia Rivenbark: My abortion

We had been married a little over a year when I had an abortion. Put down… [...]

Not a good fit.

The post Not a good fit. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch