The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:
1. “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” targeting LGBTQ kids, is full of wrongs, opponents say
On Wednesday night, after the state Senate voted to approve House Bill 755, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” State Rep. Cecil Brockman sounded exhausted.
“I can’t believe this is what we’re talking about right now in our short session,” said Brockman, a Guilford County Democrat and vice-chair of the house standing committee on K-12 education. “It shows the complete wrong priorities when it comes to education in North Carolina.”
“After we just saw 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Texas?” Brockman said. “We should be more concerned about guns in classrooms as kids are learning their ABCs than them learning about sexual orientation.”
The bill now heads back to the House. [Read more…]
2. Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state
The grumbling of outboard motors announced that help had arrived.
In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew engulfed the city of Goldsboro in 15 inches of rain, lifting the Neuse River to a record 29.7 feet — 11 feet above flood stage.
About a mile from the Neuse, the man had lived in a little white house with a majestic magnolia tree in the front yard for 30 years. “It was a family house,” said the man, now 65, who asked not to be named. “My daddy bought it, and I inherited it.”
The flood waters rose, and the man was stranded. “I got out by motorboat,” he said.
Torrential rains had strafed his roof, but FEMA determined that the damage was not severe and gave the man money to repair it. HUD — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — though, has a different standard. By the time HUD factored in aspects of the house that weren’t up to code, including the presence of asbestos in the walls and floors, the agency declared it uninhabitable. The family home needed to be torn down and rebuilt.[Read more…]
3. Republican-led Senate in NC gives preliminary approval to Medicaid expansion after years of fighting it
The Republican-led Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that would expand Medicaid coverage to adults who are currently ineligible for the government health insurance. The vote marks a significant milestone for a chamber whose leaders for about a decade fought expanding the health coverage by threatening a lawsuit, criticizing expansion in newspaper opinion pages, and passing a law to block it.
Democrats in the state have been pushing for Medicaid expansion for years. North Carolina is one of a dozen states that has not expanded Medicaid.
“It does my heart good that even though it took 10 years, you all are there,” Sen. Gladys Robinson, a Guilford County Democrat, said during Wednesday’s debate. “Praise the Lord.” [Read more…]
4. At emotional committee hearing over PFAS bill, lawmakers and concerned citizens confront Chemours, business interests
State Rep. Ted Davis Jr. sputtered into his microphone at such volume that it distorted the sound of his words.
“I’m going to fight for my constituency,” Davis told his fellow lawmakers on the judiciary committee. “If the gentleman from Chemours really wants to show they care, why don’t they pay to make the water safe from the contamination they put in that river?”
Davis’s district is New Hanover County, home of Wilmington which, with Brunswick County, has had to grapple with exorbitant levels of GenX and other types of PFAS in their public drinking water. The water supply for roughly a half million people in seven counties has been contaminated, including 6,500 private wells.[Read more…]
5. Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks.
“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are we willing to accept?”
The plea came after a White supremacist killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.
Ten days later, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was attacked by an 18-year-old man armed with a rifle and 19 children and two teachers were killed. Another mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night left four dead.[Read more…]
6. Make no mistake, it’s the guns that make us different (Commentary)
It’s hard to remember now, but three-plus decades ago when the phenomenon of steroids as a performance-enhancing drug for athletes first burst upon the American public’s consciousness, some people initially defended the practice and/or denied that it provided users with an unfair advantage.
After Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson’s astonishing world record victory in the 100-meter finals of the Seoul Olympics, there was a brief period in which some – including Johnson himself – attempted to deny that chemicals had made the difference.
At which point, as I recall, a veteran track athlete penned a powerful essay for a national sports publication that soberly reviewed the evidence, including Johnson’s remarkable and unprecedented rise to superstardom, and concluded with something to this effect: “Sorry Ben, but it was the drugs.”[Read more…]
7. George Floyd‘s NC family members are working to keep his memory and the struggle for social reform alive
Two years after his death, efforts to raise funds for a memorial center in Raleigh continue
A neighbor remarked last week that the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas had quickly pushed the grocery store killings in Buffalo, New York off the front pages of most newspapers.
He concluded that the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, which resulted in 10 deaths, has already been forgotten amid the more recent killing of 19 elementary school children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
It’s worth mentioning that the alleged school shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, also shot and wounded 17 other people at the school and started the tragic day by shooting his grandmother in the forehead, severely wounding her and reigniting the nation’s long-running and fruitless gun-control debate.[Read more…]
8. COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to ship out to the states millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the coming weeks, likely ending months of waiting for parents and caregivers.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said Thursday that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young kids after its June 15 meeting, the federal government would immediately begin shipping the specialty doses.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to recommend emergency use of the vaccines before health care providers could begin administering them, but Jha said he expects vaccinations for children under 5 could begin as soon as Tuesday, June 21.[Read more...]
9. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Radio Commentaries:
Click here to listen to the latest from Policy Watch Director Rob Schofield.