The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

It’s hard to remember now, but three-plus decades ago when the phenomenon of steroids as a performance-enhancing drug for athletes first burst upon the American public’s consciousness, some people initially defended the practice and/or denied that it provided users with an unfair advantage.

After Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson’s astonishing world record victory in the 100-meter finals of the Seoul Olympics, there was a brief period in which some – including Johnson himself – attempted to deny that chemicals had made the difference.

At which point, as I recall, a veteran track athlete penned a powerful essay for a national sports publication that soberly reviewed the evidence, including Johnson’s remarkable and unprecedented rise to superstardom, and concluded with something to this effect: “Sorry Ben, but it was the drugs.”[Read more…]

9. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Radio Commentaries:



