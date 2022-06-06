fbpx

Advocates for $15-an-hour federal minimum wage press Biden for a meeting

By
June 6, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A hot and stormy May portends the effects of climate change in North Carolina

Warm and wet in the west, steamy and wet in the middle, and hot and dry… [...]

At emotional committee hearing over PFAS bill, lawmakers and concerned citizens confront Chemours, business interests

State Rep. Ted Davis Jr. sputtered into his microphone at such volume that it distorted the… [...]

“Parents’ Bill of Rights,” targeting LGBTQ kids, is full of wrongs, opponents say

On Wednesday night, after the state Senate voted to approve House Bill 755, the “Parents’ Bill… [...]

What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee have unveiled a gun control legislative package… [...]

Shooting his mouth off (again)

The post Shooting his mouth off (again) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

George Floyd’s NC family members are working to keep his memory and the struggle for social reform alive

Two years after his death, efforts to raise funds for a memorial center in Raleigh continue… [...]

Make no mistake, it’s the guns that make us different

It’s hard to remember now, but three-plus decades ago when the phenomenon of steroids as a… [...]

Senseless deaths

The post Senseless deaths appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch