How NC’s U.S. House members voted on post-Uvalde gun control legislation

Members of the U.S House advanced a sweeping gun control package Wednesday in response to a recent spate of mass shootings.

The 234-204 vote on the “Protecting Our Kids Act” followed the recorded emotional testimony of 11-year-old Miah Cerillo and others before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The fourth-grader from Robb Elementary School, who covered herself in a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead during the May 24 school shooting, urged lawmakers to take action.

“I don’t want this to happen again.”

The measure that passed the House Wednesday would among other things raise the age on the purchase of semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. It would establish new requirements for safely storing guns in homes where there are children. The act also strengthens existing laws on bump stocks.

In North Carolina’s congressional delegation, all Republicans members voted against the bill, while Democrats voted in favor of the measure.

The legislation is not expected to earn the votes needed to advance in the U.S. Senate. In that chamber a small bipartisan group, including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, is working on their own recommendations for curbing gun violence.

Here’s how the North Carolina House delegation voted on the “Protecting Our Kids Act”:

Adams (D. NC-12) Yea

Bishop (R. NC-09) Nay

Budd (R. NC-13) Nay

Butterfield (D. NC-01) Yea

Cawthorn (R. NC-11) Nay

Foxx (R. NC-05) Nay

Hudson (R. NC-08) Nay

Manning (D. NC-06) Yea

McHenry (R. NC-10) Nay

Murphy (R. NC-03) Nay

Price (D. NC-04) Yea

Ross (D. NC-02) Yea

Rouzer (R. NC-7) Nay

That vote by our delegation was mirrored again on Thursday when the U.S. House passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is determined to pose a threat to themselves or others.