fbpx

NC councilman calls out ‘intolerant minority’ as mayor rejects Pride Month proclamation (video)

By
June 10, 2022
In News

“Either we are a community accepting of our LGBTQ residents and this is a no-brainer or we are not.”

Holly Springs council member Aaron Wolff took his colleagues to task Tuesday for failing to issue a Pride month proclamation or sign on to Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance.

“What is the downside? I can only think of one downside and that’s the fact that it would make a small part of our population uncomfortable, the part that thinks the lives of our LGBTQ community are worth less. That their lives are sinful. That their lives are nothing to be proud of. Pride in this context is an offensive term,” Wolff said.

“If we have to choose between making an intolerant minority uncomfortable, and making our LGBTQ community feel welcome and safe, I choose the latter every single time.”

Wolff said the Wake County non-discrimination ordinance has also been widely misunderstood by many opponents. It does far more than protect LGBTQ individuals, according to Wolff.

Protected classes under this ordinance passed by the county last October include race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, pregnancy, marital or familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, National Guard or veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age, or disability.

“I’ll say it again – pregnancy, religious belief, age, veteran status, disability. It is unclear to me if everyone who reached out to us against this ordinance had a full and clear understanding of exactly what they were campaigning against,” said Wolff.

Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie said he believes the town is inclusive and their actions speak louder than words.

Residents who came to speak in support of the proclamation were limited by time on Tuesday. Click below to hear some of those remarks.

To date, six towns within Wake County have signed on to the non-discrimination ordinance.

Video: Town of Holly Springs, NC.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State Treasurer backs legislation that would give millions in NC free or discounted hospital care. It faces more review.  

Millions of North Carolinians would be eligible for discounted or free hospital care, even after their… [...]

Two dozen violations and $40,000 later, Stericycle in Haw River still pumping pollutants into vulnerable communities

Stericycle, a multinational company with a facility in Haw River, has again been cited by the… [...]

State Board of Education hears sobering details of the pandemic’s impact on youth mental health

Trauma, depression, and suicide have spiked and a bill in the General Assembly could make things… [...]

UNC Press initiative aims to tame the soaring and burdensome cost of textbooks

This month the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics released a new edition of Contemporary… [...]

Yes, let’s do talk about ‘rights’ in public education

American politicians have a fondness for bestowing grandiloquent titles on the legislation they sponsor. It’s not… [...]

There are historical and psychological reasons why the legal age for purchasing assault weapons does not make sense

The Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings in May 2022 had at least two things in common:… [...]

Shooting his mouth off (again)

The post Shooting his mouth off (again) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

George Floyd’s NC family members are working to keep his memory and the struggle for social reform alive

Two years after his death, efforts to raise funds for a memorial center in Raleigh continue… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch