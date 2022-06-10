The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. State Treasurer backs legislation that would give millions in NC free or discounted hospital care. It faces more review.

Millions of North Carolinians would be eligible for discounted or free hospital care, even after their insurance was billed, under proposed legislation debated this week.

House Bill 1039 contains several key proposals:

People who earn up to 200% of the federal poverty level – this year, that ’s $55,500 for a family of four – would receive free hospital care .

More than six in 10 North Carolina residents were in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. [Read more…]