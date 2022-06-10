The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. State Treasurer backs legislation that would give millions in NC free or discounted hospital care. It faces more review.
Millions of North Carolinians would be eligible for discounted or free hospital care, even after their insurance was billed, under proposed legislation debated this week.
House Bill 1039 contains several key proposals:
- People who earn up to 200% of the federal poverty level – this year, that’s $55,500 for a family of four – would receive free hospital care.
- People in households of four people with annual incomes between $55,500 and $166,500, or 600% of the federal poverty level, would be eligible for discounts.
- People in households of four people with annual incomes below $110,000, or 400% of the federal poverty level, would receive free hospital care after they’ve paid $2,300 in hospital bills in a year.
More than six in 10 North Carolina residents were in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. [Read more…]
2. State Board of Education hears sobering details of the pandemic‘s impact on youth mental health
Trauma, depression, and suicide have spiked and a bill in the General Assembly could make things worse
The pandemic has been unkind to America’s school children.
Academically, K-12 students experienced significant learning loss while stuck at home during the height of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, mental healthcare experts are concerned about the social and emotional well-being of children, many of whom struggled with anxiety and depression while being separated from classmates and lacking the support of school counselors, teachers and other staff.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shared at a recent State Board of Education meeting, 37% of youth have experienced poor mental health during the pandemic and 44% reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past 12 months. [Read more…]
3. Kids are already struggling as ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ head to governor’s desk
This week House Bill 755, the so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” is headed for one more procedural vote in the N.C. House and then to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper, a Democrat, has signaled he will veto the bill. But some Democratic lawmakers say that would serve Republicans’ political purposes. The veto would let GOP candidates campaign on their opposition’s having killed a bill that would ban instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in Kindergarten through third grade.
However, the proposal goes well beyond instruction. It requires schools to notify parents if any student under 18 asks to be addressed by a gender pronoun different from the gender assigned at birth. It would also prohibit teachers or administrators from withholding “information about his or her mental, emotional, or physical health,” which would include LGBTQ students expressing frustration that they can’t come out to families who would not support them. [Read more…]
4. Yes, let’s do talk about ‘rights’ in public education
American politicians have a fondness for bestowing grandiloquent titles on the legislation they sponsor. It’s not enough to describe merely and accurately what a bill does; there needs to be a catchy acronym or inspiring and propagandizing headline that will make the bill harder to vote against. Remember the U.S.A. Patriot Act (which stood for “Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism”)?
And so it is that North Carolina Republican state legislators are advancing a proposal this spring that they’ve dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” The bill, which as a practical matter, does precious little of substance other than to mimic some disturbing aspects of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law, was whisked through both chambers of the General Assembly in recent weeks and, sadly, could soon be on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.[ Read more…]
5. Two dozen violations and $40,000 later, Stericycle in Haw River still pumping pollutants into vulnerable communities
Stericycle, a multinational company with a facility in Haw River, has again been cited by the state for Clean Air Act violations related to its incineration of medical, hospital and infectious waste.
The facility at 1168 Porter Ave., has amassed at least two dozen air quality violations over the past decade, totaling nearly $40,000 in civil penalties. Each quarter since July 2019, the EPA has flagged Stericycle for “high priority violations” including those related to particulate matter emissions. Fine particulate matter can exacerbate or cause asthma, COPD and heart conditions.
Other pollutants are emitted from the burning of medical waste, which can include residues from chemotherapy procedures, even “anatomical waste” — body parts. [Read more…]
6. Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection
A widely anticipated hearing Thursday by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol alleged two groups supporting then-President Donald Trump planned the riot to stop the transfer of presidential power — while Trump tacitly endorsed the insurrection and was indifferent to calls to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.
Over roughly two hours before a prime-time television audience, leaders of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol focused on the role of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Both are far-right groups with histories of violence and violent rhetoric that supported Trump. [Read more…]
7. How NC’s U.S. House members voted on post-Uvalde gun control legislation
Members of the U.S House advanced a sweeping gun control package Wednesday in response to a recent spate of mass shootings.
The 234-204 vote on the “Protecting Our Kids Act” followed the recorded emotional testimony of 11-year-old Miah Cerillo and others before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The fourth-grader from Robb Elementary School, who covered herself in a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead during the May 24 school shooting, urged lawmakers to take action.
“I don’t want this to happen again.”
The measure that passed the House Wednesday would among other things raise the age on the purchase of semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. It would establish new requirements for safely storing guns in homes where there are children. The act also strengthens existing laws on bump stocks. [Read more…]
8. Medical marijuana advances to NC House after historic vote in Senate
On Monday, the state Senate passed a historic bill that would allow patients to receive medical marijuana through a trained physician for medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, epilepsy and more.
The bill would also remove the state-level criminal penalties for medical use, cultivation and distribution of marijuana. The measure would not change civil or criminal laws governing marijuana for nonmedical use.
Filed last year by the Senate as the “North Carolina Compassionate Care Act,” Senate Bill 711 passed its final required reading with a 36-7 vote. Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) spoke about the benefits of medical marijuana and its necessity during the second reading last Thursday, which passed after having a floor debate. [Read more…]
9. UNC Press initiative aims to tame the soaring and burdensome cost of textbooks
This month the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics released a new edition of Contemporary Precalculus Through Applications, the popular book and the only text in the school’s precalculus courses.
But this new edition is available digitally, for free, to not just students at the elite residential high school but high school and college students all over the state. The move is part of a partnership between NCSSM — the only high school that is part of the UNC System — and the nonprofit UNC Press.
Print copies of the book’s last edition, published by textbook giant McGraw-Hill, are now going for $50 on Amazon. But the new, updated edition is available as a free download. Even the new print edition will be sold at-cost, for $38.
It’s part of UNC Press’s commitment to “open educational resources” (OER), said John Sherer, Director of UNC Press. He hopes the the press will be doing this kind of work more and that it will be replicated by university press es in other states.[Read more…]
10. Weekly Radio Interviews:
Click here for the latest radio interviews and daily radio commentaries with Policy Watch Director Rob Schofield.