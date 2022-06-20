NC Governor tests positive for COVID, symptoms mild

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing very mild symptoms.

The 65-year-old Cooper is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots. He has also begun a course of Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill.

“I’m feeling fine,” said Governor Cooper in a brief video released by his press office.

Gov. Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidance on isolation.

His positive test result comes 27 months into the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Cooper’s former DHHS secretary who shared daily briefings with the governor during the early days of the pandemic, was quick to wish him a speedy recovery: