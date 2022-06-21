Policy Watch team welcomes new investigative reporter

The NC Policy Watch team is delighted to announce the addition of another outstanding journalist to its team — investigative reporter Kelan Lyons.

Lyons, who received a masters degree in 2016 from the prestigious Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Policy Watch after successful stints with newsrooms in Texas, Utah, and most recently, Connecticut, where he conducted a variety of in-depth investigations as a Justice and Mental Health Reporter for the award-winning nonprofit online news outlet, the Connecticut Mirror.

At Policy Watch, Lyons will focus on issues related to the criminal and civil justice systems as well elections, voting, and threats to democracy .

As he noted on Twitter this morning:

Today’s my first day at @NCPolicyWatch! If there’s someone I should talk to in the world of North Carolina politics and policy regarding courts, law, and criminal justice, please send them my way. More importantly, please send bbq recs. pic.twitter.com/LtqkAbeGdK — Kel Lyons (@Kelan_Lyons) June 21, 2022

You can contact Kelan at [email protected] or 919-861-1460.