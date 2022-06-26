Roe overturned, Medicaid expansion talks revived, sports wagering folds (for now): The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:

1. U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right.

The decision by six of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of access throughout the country. The result is expected to be an uptick in the number of women traveling out of state for abortions, as well as unsafe abortions in states where the medical procedure will now be banned or heavily restricted.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts filed a separate opinion concurring in the judgment.[Read more…]

*Bonus read: ‘Disastrous’ and ‘unthinkable’ North Carolinians react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

2. The NC GOP’s copycat crusade against voting rights continues (commentary)

It’s a familiar childhood scene – perhaps even from your own. A group of cool, older kids engages in some kind of rebellious action or expresses a shared opinion on an issue of perceived import and soon thereafter, a younger sibling or friend, trying hard to keep up, attempts to mimic their behavior or statements.

The younger kid never gets it quite right, or often, even fully grasps the substance of the subject matter, and their behavior will likely be barely acknowledged by the older ones, but the exercise nonetheless makes them feel as if they are at least nominally a part of the gang and helps reenforce household/neighborhood attitudes and pecking orders.

For a modern, adult world example of this phenomenon in action, check out the ongoing efforts of North Carolina Republicans in the field of voting rights and “election security.” [Read more…]

3. NC House Republicans want the state to negotiate for a Medicaid expansion work requirement

A NC House Republican proposal for Medicaid expansion would require the state’s health department to negotiate for a work requirement for enrollees before the question of offering health insurance to low-income adults comes to a vote of the legislature.

A new committee of House members and senators, called the Joint Legislative Committee on Medicaid Rate Modernization and Savings, would decide on Dec. 15 whether the state Department of Health and Human Services’ expansion plan meets criteria set out in Senate bill 408. If the joint committee decides the plan checks all boxes, the legislature would vote on it. House Speaker Tim Moore said the House would vote before the end of the year on an expansion plan that made it through the new joint committee. [Read more…]

*Bonus read: NC House members decline to gamble on ‘predatory’ sports wagering bill (w/ video)

4. Gov. Cooper orders NCORR to expedite Hurricane Matthew recovery, but homeowners’ woes continue

Thad Artis, Jr. is living alone in limbo.

Artis is entering his second summer in a Goldsboro motel, waiting to move into his new modular home in Pikeville. But his contractor, Rescue Construction, has made no progress on the home. “A motel is not a home,” Artis said. “It’s just a place to go when you’re on vacation.”

Artis is among thousands of homeowners enrolled in the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Hurricane Matthew disaster recovery program. He is also among hundreds and hundreds still displaced after the historic 2016 storm.

Worse yet, his wife suffered a stroke and is paralyzed on one side of her body. “She can’t walk. She can’t see,”Artis said.

He asked motel management to allow a hospital bed and a lift to be placed in their room so the couple could stay together and she could receive therapy with him by her side.

The management denied his request.[Read more…]

5. Transgender North Carolinians see legal victories on birth certificates, health coverage



Transgender people born in North Carolina can now change the gender marker on their birth certificates without undergoing medical transition, according to a consent judgment in a federal law suit issued Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed last year by Lambda Legal, Baker Botts LLP and Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard, challenged state restrictions on how transgender North Carolinians can change their gender markers.

Many transgender people do not choose to have any surgery or to medically transition. They say requirements that they do so don’t reflect the reality of transgender peoples’ lives.

This week’s judgment means the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and other state officials and agencies will have to provide birth certificates reflecting an applicant’s sex, consistent with their gender identity, without their having to undergo any surgery. [Read more…]

6. House bill would hand control of the State Board of Education to state superintendent

A House bill filed last week would give the state Superintendent of Public Instruction control of the State Board of Education.

House Bill 1173 was filed by Rep. Hugh Blackwell, a Burke County Republican. It would need lawmakers’ approval to be placed on the November ballot for voter approval or rejection.

Blackwell could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

He has filed similar legislation in the past to expand the powers of the superintendent, but it did not win lawmakers’ support.[Read more…]

7. ‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed

President Donald Trump sought to use the U.S. Justice Department to create the illusion of a legitimate investigation into the validity of the 2020 election results, the Jan. 6 committee and former Justice Department leaders said Thursday in the panel’s fifth hearing this month.

In the weeks between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the former president implored Justice Department officials to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and Republican congressmen,” according to former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue.

Several Republican House members appeared willing to play the role Trump proposed for them, publicly endorsing the president’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and privately strategizing about how to overturn the result. [Read more...]

8. How the Trump fake elector scheme fizzled in four states



Part of Donald Trump’s plan to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election hinged on replacing legitimate electors in a handful of swing states with “fake electors.”

In theory, these bogus Republican slates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Nevada and Wisconsin would cast their electoral votes for the incumbent — canceling out the popular vote for Joe Biden in their states.

Groups of fake electors met on Dec. 14, 2020, in those seven states, an investigative counsel working for the panel, Casey Lucier, said in a video presentation shown in a Tuesday hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. [Read more…]

9. NC lawmakers briefed on ‘zombie deer,’ efforts to preserve hunting heritage

North Carolina legislators weary from two years of COVID learned last week of a new virus-like organism they would need to keep on their radar.

In late March, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was first detected in a single deer in Yadkin County.

“It’s not a bacteria. It’s not a virus. It’s a prion,” Rep. Jay Adams (R-Catawba) told members of the House Wildlife Resources Committee on Tuesday.

“It creates spongiform brain lesions, and the animal ultimately dies from it,” Adams explained.

Because infected deer often stumble, drool and lose body mass, CWD has been colloquially called “zombie deer” disease.

Brad Howard, chief of the state Wildlife Management Division, told lawmakers North Carolina is now the 30th state where CWD has been detected.[Read more…]

10. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Radio Commentaries: