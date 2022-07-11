fbpx

5 big questions about the new Biden plan for offshore oil and gas leases

By
July 11, 2022
In Environment, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Republicans scope out 2024 presidential prospects in Iowa midterm campaigns

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton spent his Wednesday afternoon at Jethro’s BBQ ‘n Bacon Bacon in West… [...]

Budget bill sent to Cooper puts NC’s controversial school voucher program on path to dramatic expansion

Big hike would come at same time traditional public schools are grappling with funding challenges and… [...]

Medicaid expansion would help people incarcerated in jails and prisons — the ‘black hole of the mental health system’

Thousands of people currently cycling in and out of jails and prisons are among the roughly… [...]

Medicare prescription drug negotiation plan advanced by U.S. Senate Democrats

U.S. Senate Democrats have reached a tentative agreement to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs in… [...]

Burned out.

The post Burned out. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Abortion access in post-Roe v. Wade North Carolina: Providers face big challenges

As a family medicine physician in training, I have been closely following the news about Roe… [...]

The legislature heads home – now what?

The North Carolina General Assembly brought its 2022 “short session” to a close last week. Well,… [...]

SCOTUS and the next explosive case for Democracy

The post SCOTUS and the next explosive case for Democracy appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch