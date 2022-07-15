fbpx

Rev. Barber calls for humanitarian delegation to free Brittney Griner 

By
July 15, 2022
In News, Policing

Brittney Griner – Photo: www.change.org

At a press conference today, national civil rights and anti-poverty activist Rev. William Barber II called for the establishment of an interfaith humanitarian delegation that would travel to Russia to bring home Brittney Griner. 

Griner, a star WNBA basketball player who also plays for a team in Europe, was taken into custody in February after cannabis vape containers were found in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. 

She recently pleaded guilty in hopes of reducing her possible jail time. However, she now faces up to 10 years in Russian prison. 

At today’s event, Barber called for Russia to “quit using [her] as a political pawn” and for U.S. government entities to “secure her safe return” to the country. 

Repairers of the Breach, a nonprofit advocacy organization for which Barber serves as president, is also promoting a Change.org petition (which currently includes more than 338,000 signatures) to its 2,500 clergy members that calls for the U.S. government to “do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home quickly and safely.”

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II

During a recent prayer vigil in Washington D.C. in front of the Russian Embassy and Consulate, Barber and several other clergy members expressed interest in participating in a delegation that would travel to Russia if permission could be secured from both governments. 

At today’s event, Barber spoke about Griner’s pleas for President Biden and Americans to not forget about her and other American detainees. 

Barber stated that it spoke to her “moral fiber[s]” for thinking of others in the same situation during this time. 

“I would hope, as a pastor and as a father, that if the same thing was happening to my daughter that people would step up,” he stated. 

Inequitable marijuana laws

Rev. Barber acknowledged that while Griner’s return was important, there is irony in the U.S. government calling for her release. Repairers of the Breach has previously criticized the inequities of the U.S. legal and incarceration systems, especially when it comes to marijuana. 

The booming cannabis industry has legalized marijuana products in several states, but there are still people serving life sentences in the U.S. for marijuana-related charges. 

“We have been on the front lines of challenging the racism and the classism that exists within our own judicial system and mass prison industrial complex,” he stated. 

Barber explained, however, that “we can do both at the same time,” citing that government officials should be equally as vocal about the injustices in the U.S. 

As of now, the White House has not responded to the petition. Rev. Barber wanted to make sure the request was publicized and had widespread support first.  

 Repairers of the Breach plans on formally sending the petition to the Biden Administration this coming Monday. 

 “We can’t do anything without the Russian Embassy and The White House coming together,” Rev. Barber said. 

Aminah Jenkins is a rising senior at Meredith College in Raleigh and a summer intern at NC Policy Watch.

