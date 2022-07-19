President of NC Community College System resigns, no interim leader yet announced

Thomas Stith, president of the North Carolina Community College System, resigned from his position Tuesday.

In a brief resignation statement Tuesday afternoon, Stith gave no reason for the resignation, which is effective Friday. But sources close to the State Board of Community Colleges told Policy Watch this week that the board had lost faith in Stith’s leadership of the 58-campus system. The system has announced no successor or interim leader.

“The State Board expects to name an experienced interim president in the next few days and will begin a thoughtful and thorough search for a permanent president to lead the NC Community College System,” Burr Sullivan, chair of the State Board of Community Colleges, wrote in a statement Tuesday.

“Despite a change in leadership, the important work of the Great 58 community colleges will continue,” Burr wrote in the statement. “The Board remains confident and committed to meeting the higher education and training needs of our citizens and businesses, especially during this critical time.”

Digital magazine The Assembly reported the resignation was likely last weekend.

“It has been an honor to lead the NC Community College System alongside well-respected college presidents, professionals, dedicated educators, and inspirational students,” Stith said in is statement Tuesday. “While navigating the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 crisis with careful stewardship, authentic collaboration, and unshakeable faith, I am thrilled that our community college system enhanced its offerings, making students more competitive for the workforce, entrepreneurship, and transfer to 4-year institutions. That was my job to do and my commitment to our state.”

“Thanks to the innovative corporate partnerships and commitment from our state’s elected leadership, the NCCCS is now poised to be even more accessible for adult learners, as well as a premier option for high school graduates,” Stith said.

“I pray the NC Community College Board will embrace a vision for our system that will meet the needs of our fast growing and richly diverse state,” Stith wrote.

Stith’s resignation comes just 18 months after he was first appointment. He was then the sixth leader of the system in six years, succeeding Peter Hans when he left the post to become president of the UNC System. A former chief of staff to Gov. Pat McCrory and district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Stith was popular among conservative leaders in the state.

“Thomas Stith will be a strong leader for North Carolina’s community colleges,” N.C. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said when Stith was appointed in December of 2020. “His unique business experience and love of all things North Carolina will bring a fresh perspective to the system. The pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for educational opportunities and workforce development — two things our community colleges excel at. I believe Thomas is the right leader to build upon those fundamentals and help mold the next generation of North Carolina’s workforce.”

The State Board of Community Colleges will choose Stith’s replacement. The governor appoints half of the board’s members and the N.C. General Assembly appoints eight. Two ex-officio members are appointed by the state treasurer and lieutenant governor. That set-up has led to more diverse and bipartisan board than the UNC Board of Governors, which is appointed solely by the Republican majority of the General Assembly. With Democrat Roy Cooper now in office as governor and the leadership of the N.C. House, Senate and offices of the lieutenant governor and treasurer held by Republicans, Stith’s replacement will need buy-in on both sides of the political aisle.