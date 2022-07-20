Bill Carver to serve as interim-president of NC Community College System

Bill Carver will serve as the interim president of the N.C. Community College System.

The State Community College Board voted to appoint Carver to lead the 58-campus system in an emergency meeting Wednesday. Carver will helm the system as the board searches for a successor to Thomas Stith, who announced his resignation Tuesday. Stith gave no reason for the resignation, which is effective Friday. But sources told Policy Watch this week that tensions with the board and a loss of confidence led Stith to resign or be fired.

Carver, the former president of Nash Community College, previously served as interim president of the community college system from July of 2020 to January of 2021 after Peter Hans stepped down to become president of the UNC System.

“Despite a change in leadership, the important work of the Great 58 community colleges will continue,” Burr Sullivan, chair of the State Board of Community Colleges, wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The Board remains confident and committed to meeting the higher education and training needs of our citizens and businesses, especially during this critical time.”

Stith’s resignation comes just 18 months after he was first appointment. He was then the sixth leader of the system in six years, succeeding Peter Hans when he left the post to become president of the UNC System. A former chief of staff to Gov. Pat McCrory and district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Stith was popular among conservative leaders in the state.

“It has been an honor to lead the NC Community College System alongside well-respected college presidents, professionals, dedicated educators, and inspirational students,” Stith said in his resignation statement Tuesday. “While navigating the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 crisis with careful stewardship, authentic collaboration, and unshakeable faith, I am thrilled that our community college system enhanced its offerings, making students more competitive for the workforce, entrepreneurship, and transfer to 4-year institutions. That was my job to do and my commitment to our state.”

“I pray the NC Community College Board will embrace a vision for our system that will meet the needs of our fast growing and richly diverse state,” Stith wrote.