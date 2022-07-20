fbpx

Bill Carver to serve as interim-president of NC Community College System

By
July 20, 2022
In Education, Higher Ed

Bill Carver will serve as the interim president of the N.C. Community College System.

The State Community College Board voted to appoint Carver to lead the 58-campus system in an emergency meeting Wednesday. Carver will helm the system as the board searches for a successor to Thomas Stith, who announced his resignation Tuesday. Stith gave no reason for the resignation, which is effective Friday. But sources told Policy Watch this week that tensions with the board and a loss of confidence led Stith to resign or be fired.

On Wednesday the State Board of Community Colleges once again tapped Bill Carver to serve as interim president of the N.C. Community College System

Carver, the former president of Nash Community College, previously served as interim president of the community college system from July of 2020 to January of 2021 after Peter Hans stepped down to become president of the UNC System.

“Despite a change in leadership, the important work of the Great 58 community colleges will continue,” Burr Sullivan, chair of the State Board of Community Colleges, wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The Board remains confident and committed to meeting the higher education and training needs of our citizens and businesses, especially during this critical time.”

Stith’s resignation comes just 18 months after he was first appointment. He was then the sixth leader of the system in six years, succeeding Peter Hans when he left the post to become president of the UNC System. A former chief of staff to Gov. Pat McCrory and district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Stith was popular among conservative leaders in the state.

“It has been an honor to lead the NC Community College System alongside well-respected college presidents, professionals, dedicated educators, and inspirational students,” Stith said in his resignation statement Tuesday. “While navigating the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 crisis with careful stewardship, authentic collaboration, and unshakeable faith, I am thrilled that our community college system enhanced its offerings, making students more competitive for the workforce, entrepreneurship, and transfer to 4-year institutions. That was my job to do and my commitment to our state.”

“I pray the NC Community College Board will embrace a vision for our system that will meet the needs of our fast growing and richly diverse state,” Stith wrote.

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Joe Killian
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Election officials risk criminal charges under 31 new GOP-imposed penalties

Since the 2020 election, Iowa has enacted one new felony and two new misdemeanor offenses targeting… [...]

Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020

During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro… [...]

Monday numbers: Gun violence in North Carolina, and one county’s efforts to address the crisis 

The shooting at the school convinced county leaders it was time to do something.  In August… [...]

State elections board rejects NC GOP signature matching request for absentee ballots 

The NC Board of Elections, in a 3-2 party line vote, rejected state Republicans’ request for… [...]

The Webb telescope images remind us who we really are

The views of the universe are gifts of perspective So much of our collective experience as… [...]

NC Republican lawmakers: Running government “like a business” alright

One supposes that it’s at least conceivable there could be merit to the idea of moving… [...]

Trust me…

The post Trust me… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The right-wing assault hits close to home

And a case from North Carolina threatens to topple American democracy It’s pretty hard not to… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch