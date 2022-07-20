fbpx

U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage

By
July 20, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Election officials risk criminal charges under 31 new GOP-imposed penalties

Since the 2020 election, Iowa has enacted one new felony and two new misdemeanor offenses targeting… [...]

Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020

During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro… [...]

Monday numbers: Gun violence in North Carolina, and one county’s efforts to address the crisis 

The shooting at the school convinced county leaders it was time to do something.  In August… [...]

State elections board rejects NC GOP signature matching request for absentee ballots 

The NC Board of Elections, in a 3-2 party line vote, rejected state Republicans’ request for… [...]

The Webb telescope images remind us who we really are

The views of the universe are gifts of perspective So much of our collective experience as… [...]

NC Republican lawmakers: Running government “like a business” alright

One supposes that it’s at least conceivable there could be merit to the idea of moving… [...]

Trust me…

The post Trust me… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The right-wing assault hits close to home

And a case from North Carolina threatens to topple American democracy It’s pretty hard not to… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch