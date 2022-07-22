Overhauling how NC’s schools are governed, investigating mismanagement of hurricane funds, and criminalizing the vote: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

GOP sponsors push for an elected state school board, but Democrats warn against further politicizing public education

A bill that would require State Board of Education members to be elected is a “horrible idea” that could exacerbate the state’s growing partisan divide over public schools, says June Atkinson, a former state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Atkinson’s remarks are in response to questions about House Bill 1173, Republican-backed legislation that would put the question of whether to elect state board members before voters as part of a referendum. Currently, North Carolina is one of 11 states in which the governor and legislature appoint all or most state board members and the state superintendent is elected, according to the Education Commission of the States, a nonprofit, nonpartisan education think tank based in Denver, Colorado.[Read more...]

2. Legislative subcommittee to investigate ReBuild NC’s mismanagement of Hurricane Matthew recovery program

A 12-member legislative subcommittee will investigate the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s handling of a Hurricane Matthew disaster relief program that has left thousands of people displaced, living in motels, with relatives, or in dilapidated houses for years. NCORR is familiarly known as ReBuild NC.

This week House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Pro Tempore Phil Berger established the Subcommittee on Hurricane Response and Recovery. Its co-chairs are Rep. John Bell, a Republican representing Wayne, Johnston and Greene counties; and fellow Republican Sen. Brent Jackson, whose district includes Duplin, Johnston and Sampson counties.

ReBuild NC received $236 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Hurricane Matthew homeowner recovery. [Read more…]

3. PW special report: Two recent state state Supreme Court decisions could alter NC’s juvenile justice landscape

After growing up behind bars, many who committed serious crimes when they were children now have a chance at parole

James Ryan Kelliher first tried to kill himself when he was 10 years old. A high school dropout who had been abused by his father, Kelliher spent all his time getting or staying high by the time he was 17, robbing people to support his addiction.

The trauma, pain and drug use all intersected one violent summer night in August 2001, when a 17-year-old Kelliher and a friend robbed another teenager they knew who sold drugs. Kelliher heard his accomplice execute the 19-year-old and his girlfriend with a gun Kelliher provided while he pilfered their apartment of cocaine and marijuana. [Read more...]

First in a two-part series During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places. The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for social action with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for Black women, Briggins felt compelled to help, and she and her sisters unofficially adopted one DeKalb County location where many elderly Georgians cast their ballots. “When you’re a senior or someone with an infant child, line relief is very critical,” she said. “It allows someone to not have to suffer just because they want to exercise their right to vote.” [Read more...]

5. Trump ‘chose not to act’ as U.S. Capitol underwent attack, Jan. 6 panel says

Donald Trump ignored White House staff, family members and outside advisers who urged the president to call off the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony before the U.S. House panel investigating the insurrection at its eighth and final hearing of the summer Thursday night.

Instead, Trump sat in the White House dining room for hours watching the Fox News coverage of the assault, committee leaders said as they laid out new details of the 187 minutes between the end of Trump’s speech on the White House ellipse and his tweet telling rioters to “go home with love and peace.” [Read more…]