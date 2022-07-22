Overhauling how NC’s schools are governed, investigating mismanagement of hurricane funds, and criminalizing the vote: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:
GOP sponsors push for an elected state school board, but Democrats warn against further politicizing public education
A bill that would require State Board of Education members to be elected is a “horrible idea” that could exacerbate the state’s growing partisan divide over public schools, says June Atkinson, a former state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Atkinson’s remarks are in response to questions about House Bill 1173, Republican-backed legislation that would put the question of whether to elect state board members before voters as part of a referendum. Currently, North Carolina is one of 11 states in which the governor and legislature appoint all or most state board members and the state superintendent is elected, according to the Education Commission of the States, a nonprofit, nonpartisan education think tank based in Denver, Colorado.[Read more...]
2. Legislative subcommittee to investigate ReBuild NC’s mismanagement of Hurricane Matthew recovery program
A 12-member legislative subcommittee will investigate the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s handling of a Hurricane Matthew disaster relief program that has left thousands of people displaced, living in motels, with relatives, or in dilapidated houses for years. NCORR is familiarly known as ReBuild NC.
This week House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Pro Tempore Phil Berger established the Subcommittee on Hurricane Response and Recovery. Its co-chairs are Rep. John Bell, a Republican representing Wayne, Johnston and Greene counties; and fellow Republican Sen. Brent Jackson, whose district includes Duplin, Johnston and Sampson counties.
ReBuild NC received $236 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Hurricane Matthew homeowner recovery. [Read more…]
3. PW special report: Two recent state state Supreme Court decisions could alter NC’s juvenile justice landscape
After growing up behind bars, many who committed serious crimes when they were children now have a chance at parole
James Ryan Kelliher first tried to kill himself when he was 10 years old. A high school dropout who had been abused by his father, Kelliher spent all his time getting or staying high by the time he was 17, robbing people to support his addiction.
The trauma, pain and drug use all intersected one violent summer night in August 2001, when a 17-year-old Kelliher and a friend robbed another teenager they knew who sold drugs. Kelliher heard his accomplice execute the 19-year-old and his girlfriend with a gun Kelliher provided while he pilfered their apartment of cocaine and marijuana. [Read more...]
First in a two-part series
During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places.
The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for social action with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for Black women, Briggins felt compelled to help, and she and her sisters unofficially adopted one DeKalb County location where many elderly Georgians cast their ballots.
“When you’re a senior or someone with an infant child, line relief is very critical,” she said. “It allows someone to not have to suffer just because they want to exercise their right to vote.” [Read more...]
5. Trump ‘chose not to act’ as U.S. Capitol underwent attack, Jan. 6 panel says
Donald Trump ignored White House staff, family members and outside advisers who urged the president to call off the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony before the U.S. House panel investigating the insurrection at its eighth and final hearing of the summer Thursday night.
Instead, Trump sat in the White House dining room for hours watching the Fox News coverage of the assault, committee leaders said as they laid out new details of the 187 minutes between the end of Trump’s speech on the White House ellipse and his tweet telling rioters to “go home with love and peace.” [Read more…]
6. NC Republican lawmakers: Running government “like a business” alright (Commentary)
One supposes that it’s at least conceivable there could be merit to the idea of moving the headquarters of the 16-campus UNC System from the place it’s always been – Chapel Hill – to the state capital in Raleigh.
Maybe.
But here’s another obvious fact about such an ambitious plan: ramming it through without debate and without consulting the system’s Board of Governors would be a brazen and indefensible act.
That’s precisely, however, what the Republican legislators who rule the North Carolina General Assembly did recently.[Read more…]
7. Weathering political controversies, UNC System president reaps incentive bonus
The UNC Board of Governors approved a bonus of $451,200 for UNC System President Peter Hans Wednesday, which board members said reflects the “exceptional job” Hans continues to do for the UNC System.
The one-time payment to Hans’s Senior Administrative Officer Retirement Account is in line with an incentive scheme under which he was hired in June 2020.
At the time, Hans — who had served as president of the NC Community College System for about two years — accepted a base salary of $400,000. That was dramatically lower than previous system president Margaret Spellings ($788,470) or his immediate predecessor, interim system president Bill Roper ($775,000).[Read more...]
8. U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear.
The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion may not be the only fundamental right the conservative justices could undo. A total of 47 Republicans (though none from North Carolina) voted for the bill.
The Respect for Marriage Act, sponsored by New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, would require state government to recognize marriages from other states regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of the two people in the marriage. [Read more...] ***Bonus Read: U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes
The views of the universe are gifts of perspective
So much of our collective experience as a country these days involves division and strife, but this week we rediscovered our capacity for unity and awe, occasioned by a picture.
Last Monday, NASA released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope, a “deep field” photo that captures hundreds of galaxies, each containing roughly 100 million stars and some being so distant in time and space they represent the farthest humans have yet journeyed in cosmological observation.
The image is deeply moving in a universal, inexhaustible way. It’s the kind of effect that is categorically immune to partisanship, absolutely pure of spirit, utterly egalitarian in nature.[Read more...]
