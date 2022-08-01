Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again in ‘rebound’ infection

WASHINGTON — The White House announced that President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 late Saturday morning in what his physician said represented “rebound” positivity.

“The President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” his physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, said in a letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released by the White House. “This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”

However, O’Connor said Biden will return to “strict isolation procedures.”

The White House announced on July 21 that Biden had tested positive for the virus and was experiencing mild symptoms. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he went into isolation and continued testing.

He returned to work on Wednesday, after testing negative on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and has twice received booster doses. During that first bout with COVID-19, he took Paxlovid, an antiviral prescription medication that is meant to reduce the severity of symptoms and the duration of illness.

Experts have said a small percentage of people who take Paxlovid experience rebound effects. O’Connor in his Saturday letter said Biden acknowledged the potential for a recurrence and increased his testing cadence after returning to work.

The president tested negative on Thursday morning and Friday morning before the positive test on Saturday, O’Connor said.

Biden had been scheduled to travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday and to an event in Hemlock, Michigan, on Tuesday to deliver remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act, a measure intended to boost the manufacture of semiconductors that was passed by Congress earlier this week. A White House pool report said he will not go to either Delaware or Michigan now and will isolate at the White House.

Biden posted a tweet Saturday afternoon about his rebound infection: “Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”