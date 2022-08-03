fbpx

Make plans to join us tomorrow: Moore v. Harper: The latest NC gerrymandering case and its implications for American democracy

By
August 3, 2022
Join us online this Thursday!

Crucial Conversation: Moore v. Harper: The latest NC gerrymandering case and its implications for American democracy

                 Left to right: Allison Riggs, Michael Li and J. Sailor Jones

Join us Thursday, August 4 at 3:00 p.m. for this very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation:

Moore v. Harper: The latest NC gerrymandering case and its implications for American democracy

Click here to register.

At the end of its most recent term in June, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it would hear a North Carolina redistricting case that one prominent constitutional scholar has described as “an 800-pound gorilla brooding in the background of election law cases working their way up from state courts.”

In Moore v. Harper, North Carolina Republicans argue that it was and is unconstitutional for state courts to review redistricting maps produced by the General Assembly – even if those maps violate other constitutional protections.

The implications of this argument – which the proponents base on a widely debunked theory they’ve dubbed the “independent state legislature doctrine” – are potentially massive, both for North Carolina and the nation as a whole. Indeed, a ruling upholding the GOP claim could fundamentally alter the way federal elections are conducted in the U.S.

Please join us Thursday August 4 for a discussion of the details of this important case, its potential for dramatically impacting American democracy, and some of the responsive organizing and advocacy efforts underway in North Carolina, with a panel of experts that will include:

Allison Riggs, Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. Riggs is the lead counsel representing Common Cause plaintiffs in the case.

Michael Li, Senior Counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. Li’s work focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections.

J. Sailor Jones, Associate Director of Common Cause North Carolina. Jones helps lead the Common Cause NC team and guide its work of building an inclusive democracy in North Carolina.

Don’t miss this very special event!

Click here to register.

When: Thursday August 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home or office.

Suggested contribution: $10 (click here to support NC Policy Watch)

Questions?? Contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or [email protected]

