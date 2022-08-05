Another editorial: State must address teacher shortage, comply with Leandro school funding mandate

There is a critical shortage of teachers in North Carolina.

This should not come as a revelation. We’ve seen the trend for some time.

During the last school year, more than 1,800 teachers in North Carolina schools were not fully certified, meaning they were emergency fill-ins who were finishing their licensing requirements while on the job.

Schools are feeling the staffing pinch more and more, even those in the state’s wealthier districts.

“We have some of the same challenges that the other 114 districts across the state experience,” Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Nyah Hamlett told WUNC.

For the state’s rural schools, it’s worse.

“We’re gonna potentially find ourselves August 29 with classrooms that are empty; there is no teacher to put there,” Michael Sasscer, superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools, said.