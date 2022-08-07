fbpx

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage

By
August 7, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
The monkeypox outbreak: Where things stand in NC, what you should know

With the monkeypox outbreak spreading across the country, North Carolina has reported more than 70 cases… [...]

Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act

Proposal seeks to prevent repeat of confusion from January 2021 surrounding Vice President's role and duties… [...]

A community ravaged by opioids looks to heal with settlement funds

On Tuesday morning, Wake County held its first community meeting on how it will spend its… [...]

State education leaders advance new and controversial teacher compensation proposal

Superintendent Catherine Truitt denies plan would introduce "merit pay," but critics strongly disagree With just a… [...]

Teacher shortage underscores the unaddressed crisis in NC’s public education system

“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina… [...]

North Carolina climate change deniers owe the world an apology

As you’ve no doubt noticed, our state, nation and planet are experiencing yet another summer of… [...]

The Countdown: Moore v. Harper

The post The Countdown: Moore v. Harper appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline

What a lot of complaining I hear about gas prices. I’ve done some myself. I also… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage