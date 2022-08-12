fbpx

Search warrant shows Trump under investigation for possible Espionage Act violations

By
August 12, 2022
In News, Trump Administration
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With “go everywhere” strategy, Beasley breaks with Democratic playbook for statewide races

In her attempt to break the Democratic Party’s streak of loses in U.S. Senate races, Cheri… [...]

Biden signs landmark bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits overseas

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Wednesday that will provide health care and… [...]

Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another

Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside… [...]

Monday numbers: As U.S. states struggle with post-Roe abortion laws, a look at public opinion around the globe

A lot has happened since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June,… [...]

To prevent shootings, teachers need to be armed with information, not guns

Schools do not need more resource officers, armed guards or for that matter armed teachers. Schools… [...]

New photos suggest how Trump, flush with power, may have sent official documents down the toilet

Into the sewer. That appears to be the intended destination of what look like torn-up presidential… [...]

State Treasurer Dale Folwell should be doing a better job of investing NC pension funds

PW investigation raises important questions about holding billions of dollars in cash In a way, there’s… [...]

Not taking the bait

The post Not taking the bait appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Search warrant shows Trump under investigation for possible Espionage Act violations