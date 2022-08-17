fbpx

Former Trump attorney worked with Atlanta tech firm to hack Coffee County, Georgia voting system

By
August 17, 2022
In Defending Democracy, News

Sidney Powell, who is a former member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, would embark on a public campaign of unleashing unfounded accusations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

An attorney connected to former President Donald Trump coordinated with experts from an Atlanta-based computer firm to hack into Coffee County’s voting system in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, according to records obtained in a federal lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s voting system.

The subpoenaed documents indicate that former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and other Trump affiliated lawyers solicited the help of Atlanta-based forensic data firm SullivanStrickler to breach election systems in Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan, which are battleground states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the November 2020 election.

Those three states became the targets of Trump and other election deniers who lodged unfounded conspiracy theories of a stolen election that included accusations of rigged electronic voting machines.

The Washington Post first reported the confirmed breaches on Monday based on newly filed emails and other court records subpoenaed from SullivanStrickler by election security advocates seeking to replace Georgia’s Dominion Voting Systems’ electronic ballot marking devices with paper ballots, which they argue are more secure.

In an April 2021 email, former NSA official, Jim Penrose, who was employed by Powell, requested that SullivanStrickler COO Paul Maggio mail forensic material taken from the Coffee County voting machines during a trip to the county’s election office.

An invoice connects SullivanStrickler experts to Powell, who led an unsuccessful effort to overturn the presidential election. Powell is battling a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion and faces potential disbarment.

Maggio’s court documents show a list of Coffee County hard drive contents, ranging from runoff ballot images to data from the election server to reports from the general election.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Georgia have said that the breach further illustrates serious vulnerabilities that have also been detailed in a report by an expert computer science witness.

In June, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory stating there was no evidence that Dominion’s systems were exploited during elections, but recommended safeguards to better detect and prevent unauthorized access.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Coffee County case. Other court documents implicate a former county Republican party chair, an election board member and a former election director in helping to assist the breach.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has pointed out that Georgia’s election results stood up to multiple counts, including a hand count, and multiple investigations at the state and federal level that turned up no credible evidence of widespread fraud.

The Secretary of State’s office and State Election Board reached out to law enforcement agencies to assist in the alleged unlawful access in Coffee, spokesman Mike Hassinger said.

“Rogue election officials are not, and will not be, tolerated in Georgia,” he said. “Conspiracy theorists looking for a predetermined outcome shouldn’t be given unfettered access to any voting machines.”

The person who allegedly gave the access has been removed and the potentially accessed election management server was replaced in June of 2021,” Hassinger added. “Georgia’s procedural and operational integrity measures are in place to ensure the accuracy of Georgia’s elections.”

The state election officials removed the county’s election server after a newly hired Coffee County election director notified the state that the password no longer worked and that he found the business cards of the founder of Cyber Ninjas, the firm behind the shoddy audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County in its administration of the 2020 presidential election.

Stanley Dunlap is a reporter for the Georgia Recorder, which first published this report.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Stanley Dunlap
Load More In Defending Democracy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden signs into law Democrats’ wide-ranging climate change, health care and tax bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed his party’s signature climate, health care and tax package into… [...]

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

North Carolina's Josh Stein is among the signatories WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and… [...]

Fentanyl in NC: An epidemic within the opioid epidemic

A year ago this month, Barb Walsh was enjoying a feeling of pride for which every… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at social capital

For years it’s been clear one of the keys to economic, social success and even health… [...]

State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina

As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite… [...]

Back(stab) the Blue

The post Back(stab) the Blue appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

To prevent shootings, teachers need to be armed with information, not guns

Schools do not need more resource officers, armed guards or for that matter armed teachers. Schools… [...]

New photos suggest how Trump, flush with power, may have sent official documents down the toilet

Into the sewer. That appears to be the intended destination of what look like torn-up presidential… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Former Trump attorney worked with Atlanta tech firm to hack Coffee County, Georgia voting system