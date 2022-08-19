fbpx

U.S Senate race update: Beasley and Budd tied in new poll

By
August 19, 2022
In News

Polls show U.S. Senate candidates Cheri Beasley (left) and Ted Budd (right) in a dead heat.

A new Civitas poll that shows Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd tied is the latest in a string of indications that North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race has reached toss-up status.

The poll was released Thursday at a briefing by the conservative John Locke Foundation. It showed Beasley and Budd with 42.3% with 12.6% undecided. Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray was at 1.9% Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh, in his first poll after being added to the ballot, drew 0.8%. The margin of error is 3.9%.

The poll of 615 likely voters also found a shift in the generic ballot toward Democrats as well as a small bump in President Joe Biden’s approval rating from 32.9% in June to 38.7%.

In his presentation on the poll North Carolina State University political science professor Andy Taylor said it’s an increase but still dismal.

“This is an improvement for President Biden even though he’s wildly underwater,” Taylor said Thursday. “What can you say? He went from very bad to quite bad.”

Biden’s low approval ratings and historical trends that run against the president’s party in this cycle have driven predictions that the GOP will likely retain the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr in the GOP.

That started to change earlier this month when the addition of two new polls that showed Beasley ahead shifted the polling aggregate.

In their combined polling analysis, FiveThirtyEight shows Beasley slightly ahead and Decision Desk shows Budd with a small lead. In both cases the differences are well within the margin of error.

Taylor said one key metric that showed why the race is tightening is that for the first time Beasley has moved ahead of Budd with seniors.

The trajectory of the race has caught the attention of national media as well, with the National Journal’s power rankings calling the race a toss-up, pointing to Budd’s struggles in fundraising in the crucial stretch ahead of early voting. Beasley out-raised Budd more than 3 to 1 in the last quarter.

The direction in North Carolina is part of a national trend that has increased the chance of Democrats maintaining their Senate majority.

On Wednesday, Cook Political Report shifted races in Pennsylvania and Colorado in favor of Democrats and increased the chances that the party could retain control of the chamber.

“Right now, we see the range between Democrats picking up one seat and Republicans gaining three. However, the most probable may be a net change of zero or a GOP pickup of one to two,” Cook’s senate analyst Jessica Taylor wrote.

Last February, Cook changed its rating in the North Carolina race from a toss-up to leaning toward Budd. A fresh analysis of the race is set for next week.

CYGNAL/Civitas

Ads and tours

Both candidates have been on the road this week.
Budd has been traveling to events with law enforcement organizations and recently picked up the endorsement of the North Carolina State Troopers Association.

At an event in Raleigh he pitched himself as the law and order candidate and said it’s time to “push back against false narratives” about law enforcement.

Beasley is continuing to work her way through small towns and rural communities, including a recent swing through coastal counties.

With a clear fundraising advantage, her campaign has increased its on-air presence over the month with ads on health care costs and criticisms of Budd’s recent votes in congress.

Budd was among a handful of House Republicans who sought unsuccessfully to amend the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, calling for funds for the Internal Revenue Service to be moved to border security.

He launched his first major ad buy since the primary earlier this month, criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of inflation.

Reads

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kirk Ross
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State subcommittee recommends reinstating higher salaries for teachers with advanced degrees

Low salaries for public school teachers continue to hurt recruitment North Carolina should return to paying… [...]

Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023?

WASHINGTON — Over the course of the next year, lawmakers on the U.S. House and Senate… [...]

Duke physicians express worry about the new abortion restrictions – and those to come

Duke Health physicians gathered Tuesday in an online round-table discussion of how new abortion restrictions -… [...]

Biden signs into law Democrats’ wide-ranging climate change, health care and tax bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed his party’s signature climate, health care and tax package into… [...]

State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina

As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite… [...]

Back(stab) the Blue

The post Back(stab) the Blue appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

To prevent shootings, teachers need to be armed with information, not guns

Schools do not need more resource officers, armed guards or for that matter armed teachers. Schools… [...]

New photos suggest how Trump, flush with power, may have sent official documents down the toilet

Into the sewer. That appears to be the intended destination of what look like torn-up presidential… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
U.S Senate race update: Beasley and Budd tied in new poll