fbpx

Legislative committee on hurricane recovery to meet Sept. 14 to probe reasons behind massive disaster relief delays

By
August 22, 2022
In Environment, Legislature

(Photos: Lisa Sorg)

Thousands of survivors of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence remain out of their homes — some for nearly three years — prompting lawmakers to investigate why disaster relief has been so delayed. The first meeting of the Subcommittee on Hurricane Response and Recovery will meet next month. Although the format has not yet been announced, expect the director of the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, Laura Hogshead, to testify.

In May, Policy Watch launched an investigative series about the problems at NCORR, also known as ReBuild NC. Interviews with dozens of homeowners have shown how the program has been mismanaged to the detriment of the displaced people. The state has spent upward of $10.6 million on housing hurricane survivors in motels and on mobile storage units for their belongings.

Homeowners have complained that their houses have sat idle for years with no work being done on them. Weeks, even months pass before they hear from their case managers, who are their liaisons with the ReBuild NC Program.

Several have told Policy Watch they could not perform emergency repairs on their homes — in one case, the roof has been leaking for four years and has shorted out electrical wiring — or be deemed ineligible for the program. Others have been told they cannot have financial documentation about their repairs until the work is done — and then only by filing a public records request.

At least 10 people have died while waiting to return to their homes.

Laura Hogshead, director and chief operating officer of the ReBuild NC program. (Photo: NCORR)

What to know before you go

When: Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m.
Where: Auditorium (Third Floor) of the Legislative Building, 16 W. Jones St., Raleigh. The auditorium holds 250 people.
Tips: If you’ve never been to the legislature, arrive early because you will have to pass through security and metal detectors. You can bring in laptops, cell phones and electronic devices. The building is accessible for people with mobility issues.
There are parking garages and street-level lots near the legislative complex.
If you have questions once you arrive in the building, there is an information desk near the building entrance. And here is more visitor information.

Here are the subcommittee members, with links to their contact information.

Senate                                                                                     House

Danny Britt (R-Columbus, Robeson)                                    Brenden Jones (R-Columbus, Robeson)
Jim Perry (R-Lenoir, Wayne)                                                  Mark Pless (R-Haywood, Madison, Yancey)
Steve Jarvis (R-Davidson, Montgomery)                              Sarah Stevens (R-Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes)
Kirk deViere (D-Cumberland)                                                 Charles Graham (D-Robeson)
Joyce Waddell (D-Mecklenburg)                                            Shelly Willingham (D-Edgecombe, Martin)

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lisa Sorg
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Our children are hurting and here’s why

As parents busy themselves gathering last minute back-to-school items for their children, North Carolina's educators are… [...]

State subcommittee recommends reinstating higher salaries for teachers with advanced degrees

Low salaries for public school teachers continue to hurt recruitment North Carolina should return to paying… [...]

Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023?

WASHINGTON — Over the course of the next year, lawmakers on the U.S. House and Senate… [...]

Duke physicians express worry about the new abortion restrictions – and those to come

Duke Health physicians gathered Tuesday in an online round-table discussion of how new abortion restrictions -… [...]

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree…

The post The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Dems need to grab the high ground of freedom

As an ad guy I’m used to working on tightly choreographed brand campaigns, so I get… [...]

State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina

As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite… [...]

Back(stab) the Blue

The post Back(stab) the Blue appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Legislative committee on hurricane recovery to meet Sept. 14 to probe reasons behind massive disaster relief delays