John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues

[Editor’s note: In case you missed it, NC Policy Watch editorial cartoonist John Cole crafted an insightful bonus cartoon this week that neatly sums up the maddening state of affairs at the North Carolina General Assembly, where the excuses for not expanding the state’s Medicaid program to provide coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians continue to proliferate.

Advocates for ending the Medicaid expansion blockade will hold a press event this morning at 10:00 outside of the state Legislative Building. Click here to watch the event on the North Carolina Justice Center’s Facebook page.]

