fbpx

John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues

By
August 23, 2022
In Commentary
[Editor’s note: In case you missed it, NC Policy Watch editorial cartoonist John Cole crafted an insightful bonus cartoon this week that neatly sums up the maddening state of affairs at the North Carolina General Assembly, where the excuses for not expanding the state’s Medicaid program to provide coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians continue to proliferate.

Advocates for ending the Medicaid expansion blockade will hold a press event this morning at 10:00 outside of the state Legislative Building. Click here to watch the event on the North Carolina Justice Center’s Facebook page.]

Load More Related Articles
  • Commentary

    John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues

    [Editor’s note: In case you missed it, NC Policy Watch editorial cartoonist John Cole crafted an insightful bonus cartoon this week ...
    August 23, 2022
    1 min read
Load More By John Cole
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Mountaire chicken slaughter plant overwhelming Siler City wastewater treatment facility, which has incurred 80 violations, $110K in fines

State has imposed a moratorium on the Siler City facility for chronic noncompliance, preventing new sewer… [...]

Monday numbers: Our children are hurting and here’s why

As parents busy themselves gathering last minute back-to-school items for their children, North Carolina's educators are… [...]

State subcommittee recommends reinstating higher salaries for teachers with advanced degrees

Low salaries for public school teachers continue to hurt recruitment North Carolina should return to paying… [...]

Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023?

WASHINGTON — Over the course of the next year, lawmakers on the U.S. House and Senate… [...]

State Supreme Court issues a limited, well-reasoned check on rogue legislatures

As you may have heard by now, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued one of its… [...]

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree…

The post The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Dems need to grab the high ground of freedom

As an ad guy I’m used to working on tightly choreographed brand campaigns, so I get… [...]

State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina

As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues