State to use federal COVID- 19 money to avoid severe pay cuts for school principals

There’s good news for hundreds of North Carolina principals facing severe pay cuts of up to $18,000 due to changes to the state budget that ties salaries to one year of student test data instead of three.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt will introduce a plan at next week’s State Board of Education (SBE) meeting that uses federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds to hold as many as 360 principals “harmless” to the change that goes into effect on Jan. 1.

“We are thrilled that we can hold our principals harmless given the incredibly challenging and extenuating circumstances that the pandemic brought into our schools,” Truitt said in a statement. “Their paychecks certainly shouldn’t be dictated by the uncertainty they absorbed and yet heroically managed through the 2021-22 school year.”

Truitt said the changes coming next year had a positive impact on many principals, especially those who became principals during the last three years. But the move negatively impacts about 15% percent of principals whose schools had a record of high performance before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The potential pay cuts range from $7,200 to $18,000, Truitt said.

North Carolina’s 2022 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year, Patrick Greene, said Truitt’s plan brings “clarity and certainty” to principals.

ESSER III funding was provided by the federal government to support public schools and may be used to ensure the retention of principals who proved to be high performing. Truitt’s plan will cost $4.5 million over the 12-month period.

The State Board will consider the funding proposal Sept. 1 during its regular monthly meeting. Once approved by the board, the agency will develop an allotment policy and application for districts that would be disseminated later this year.

