NC Policy Watch collects multiple NC Press Association awards for news and commentary

The North Carolina Press Association handed out its annual editorial and advertising awards last night at a banquet in Raleigh and, as has been the case for the last several years, NC Policy Watch earned recognition in multiple categories, including:

Environmental Investigative Reporter Lisa Sorg was recognized as the first place winner in the online investigative reporting category for her already widely acclaimed special reports on a decaying former missile factory in Burlington that has been polluting a nearby lower-income neighborhood.

Click here to read the “Clear and present danger” series (which was also recognized by the National Press Foundation with its prestigious Thomas L. Stokes Award for reporting excellence on energy and the environment) and here and here to explore Sorg’s other reporting.

Investigative reporter Joe Killian was recognized for the second consecutive year as a recipient of the Duke University/Green-Rossiter Award for Distinguished Newspaper Work in Higher Education Reporting for his ongoing coverage of political pressure in higher education.

Click here to read Joe’s coverage of higher education issues and here and here to explore Killian’s other reporting.

Education reporter Greg Childress was recognized with a second place award amongst online reporters for his dogged ongoing coverage of numerous stories roiling the K-12 education world.

Click here and here to explore them.

Director/editor Rob Schofield was recognized with a second place award for online commentary.

Click here and here to check out some of his work.

Republish