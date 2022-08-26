fbpx

NC Policy Watch collects multiple NC Press Association awards for news and commentary

By
August 26, 2022
In News

Lisa Sorg

Joe Killian

Greg Childress

Rob Schofield

The North Carolina Press Association handed out its annual editorial and advertising awards last night at a banquet in Raleigh and, as has been the case for the last several years, NC Policy Watch earned recognition in multiple categories, including:

Environmental Investigative Reporter Lisa Sorg was recognized as the first place winner in the online investigative reporting category for her already widely acclaimed special reports on a decaying former missile factory in Burlington that has been polluting a nearby lower-income neighborhood.

Click here to read the “Clear and present danger” series (which was also recognized by the National Press Foundation with its prestigious Thomas L. Stokes Award for reporting excellence on energy and the environment) and here and here to explore Sorg’s other reporting.

Investigative reporter Joe Killian was recognized for the second consecutive year as a recipient of the Duke University/Green-Rossiter Award for Distinguished Newspaper Work in Higher Education Reporting for his ongoing coverage of political pressure in higher education.

Click here to read Joe’s coverage of higher education issues and here and here to explore Killian’s other reporting.

Education reporter Greg Childress was recognized with a second place award amongst online reporters for his dogged ongoing coverage of numerous stories roiling the K-12 education world.

Click here and here to explore them.

Director/editor Rob Schofield was recognized with a second place award for online commentary.

Click here and here to check out some of his work.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By NCPW Staff
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
One thing is certain after the state Supreme Court ruling on constitutional amendments – more court hearings

North Carolina Republicans’ long desire to impose a photo identification requirement to vote has been threatened… [...]

Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal… [...]

NC charter school managed by national for-profit firm cited for failure to serve students with disabilities

State says Cary’s Cardinal Charter Academy must offer compensatory education to children denied services required by… [...]

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after… [...]

Free, simple tax filing puts interest of Americans above corporate profits 

Paying taxes is our civic duty. The government’s duty is to make it as easy and… [...]

State Supreme Court issues a limited, well-reasoned check on rogue legislatures

As you may have heard by now, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued one of its… [...]

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree…

The post The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Dems need to grab the high ground of freedom

As an ad guy I’m used to working on tightly choreographed brand campaigns, so I get… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
NC Policy Watch collects multiple NC Press Association awards for news and commentary